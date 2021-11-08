Elon Musk asks if he should sell 10% of Tesla to pay taxes on Twitter. Users answer “yes”

SAO PAULO – Elon Musk, CEO and founder of Tesla, once again moved Twitter. Yesterday (6), the billionaire asked his 62.5 million followers on the social network if he should sell 10% of his shares in Tesla. The question was asked via a poll, which remained on the air for 24 hours and Musk stated that he would obey the result chosen by the majority.

Musk wrote, in free translation: “A lot is said about unrealized gains being a form of tax evasion, so I propose to sell 10% of my shares of Tesla. Do you support this?”.

The majority said yes: 57.9% of more than 3.5 million respondents said they supported the sale of 10% of Musk’s shares for tax purposes.

Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, only I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support this? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021

In a sequence of messages, the businessman explained that he does not receive a salary or bonus from any company and only has shares. “That way, the only way to pay taxes is to sell shares,” he wrote.

The poll is a billionaire’s response to a proposal to tax billionaires in the United States Congress. Musk is now the richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with a fortune estimated at $338 billion.

According to calculations by Reuters, the sale of 10% of Musk’s shares would yield US$21 billion.

Economist Gabriel Zucman, author of the book “The Hidden Wealth of Nations: The Scourge of Tax Havens”, mocked Musk’s poll writing, on the same social network, in free translation: “Anxious for the day when the richest person in the world don’t rely on a Twitter poll to pay your taxes.”

Other Musk Controversies

Last week, Musk, on the same social network, responded to the director of the World Food Program (WFP) of the United Nations, David Beasley. In an interview with CNN, Beasley had claimed that a “small” help from some of the “ultra-rich” could solve hunger for 42 million people by donating $6 billion – equivalent to 2% of Musk’s fortune. The South African billionaire responded via the social network, saying he would sell some of his Tesla shares at that time if the UN World Food Program shows how he could end hunger in the world with $6 billion, provided he had open source, so the public can see exactly how the money is spent.

As a result of the controversy, Tesla’s shares rose even more. The role had a 8.48% appreciation on the first day of November. The company’s shares have already appreciated more than 59% since the beginning of last month and around 130% in the last 12 months. From January 2017 until now it has been an appreciation of 748%.

