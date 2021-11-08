Emergency Aid Withdrawal Schedule from November 8th to 12th

key points This week, more beneficiaries of emergency aid will be able to withdraw the benefit;

This is the last installment paid by the government;

After the end of the program, the government will pay the aid to Brazil.

This week, beneficiaries of Emergency Assistance can take the withdrawal of the last installment which started to be paid in October. The beneficiaries of Bolsa Família have already received in the last month, both deposits and withdrawals.

What is the value of emergency aid?

The amount paid to beneficiaries varies according to their family group:

Those who live alone: ​​R$150;

For families with two members or more, R$250;

For mothers who are heads of family: R$375.

Emergency Aid Withdrawal Schedule

Born in May – November 9th

Born in June – November 10th

Born in July – November 11th

Born in August – November 12th

Born in September – November 16th

Born in October – November 17th

Born in November – November 18th

Born in December – November 19

How to withdraw money?

The withdrawal can be made at the ATM, find out how to do it:

At the ATM, select “Emergency Assistance Withdrawal”;

Enter your CPF and confirm;

Enter the six-number code generated in the Caixa Tem application and confirm;

Choose a value and press “enter”;

So, just wait for the money to withdraw.

How to withdraw without the card?

Beneficiaries can withdraw their benefit without the card:

The withdrawal is done without a card, so click on the “Enter” button on the ATM keyboard.

Click on the “Emergency Aid Withdrawal” button.

Enter your CPF number and click the “Confirm” button.

Enter the six-digit code that was generated in the Caixa Tem application and press the “Confirm” button.

Choose a withdrawal amount and press the “Enter” button.

Wait for the money to be released.

Emergency Assistance

The aid was created in the pandemic as a way to help Brazilians who were affected, being fired from their jobs, self-employed, who had to interrupt their activities because of the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus.

Initially, only five installments would be paid and the amount would be according to the family composition. However, due to the resurgence of the pandemic, the government decided that it would make the payment for another two months, that is, until October 2021.

What will happen with the end of emergency aid

After the end of the payment of emergency aid, the government will implement Auxílio Brasil in place of Bolsa Família. But at least 22 million people who are currently on emergency will be dismissed in this new program.

What is the purpose of creating the New Bolsa Família?

Novo Bolsa Família is the expansion of the program developed in 2003 by former president Lula (PT). In order to disassociate from the PT administration, which will run in the 2022 election, the current government will also rename it to Auxílio Brasil.

Who can receive the Brazil Aid?

Inclusion of the family in the Single of the Federal Government;

Selection by the Ministry of Citizenship;

In the case of the existence of pregnant women, attendance at prenatal consultations, according to the schedule recommended by the Ministry of Health (MS);

Participation in educational activities offered by the MS on breastfeeding and healthy eating, in the case of inclusion of nursing mothers (breastfeeding mothers);

Keep the vaccination card for children from 0 to 7 years old up to date;

Monitoring the health of women aged 14 to 44 years;

Ensure a minimum attendance of 85% in school for children and teenagers from 6 to 15 years old, and 75% for teenagers between 16 and 17 years old.

How to register in Cadúnico?

Citizens who can receive the benefit can apply and can go to a Social Assistance Reference Center (CRAS) is the service center where registration in CadÚnico is carried out.

The beneficiary must pick up Cras closest to their home. In this period of social isolation, the face-to-face service is being carried out at a scheduled time.

CadÚnico is not just a register for people with disabilities, but a family register.

can be part of the registration: the applicant, the spouse or partner, the parents and, in the absence of one of them, the stepmother or stepfather, the unmarried siblings, the unmarried children and stepchildren and the under guardians, provided they live at the same address. Documents from the entire family must be taken for registration.

