Enderson adopts caution about Chay’s return to Botafogo: ‘Injury that needs attention’

Attacking midfielder Chay has embezzled the Botafogo in the last two games due to injury to the ligaments in the right ankle and the return may take a little longer to happen. In a press conference after the victory over Vasco, coach Enderson Moreira treated the situation of shirt 14, which is already in the transition process, with great caution.

– We are following it, it is a very individual issue. The club is doing everything possible so that he can return, but it is an injury that needs attention, it is part of the ankle, which is a joint that participates in many important movements, such as acceleration, deceleration and braking. We need to wait so he can be in good condition again,” Enderson explained.

The coach alvinegro also spoke about Rafael, who entered the second half and returned to acting after five rounds without taking the field.

– We will continue our process as it has been done so far, to put the best possible team in the best conditions. If Rafael had this opportunity now, it’s because he’s getting better every day. He is evolving a lot in this process. He is a very important player. No Botafogo player played at the level he played for so long. He is an extremely important, world-class player. But it is that situation, which we need to assess every day how he is adapting. It’s an adaptation to a different football, to several different processes. We put him in some situations, he realized a little how it is, but he needs some time to be 100% adapted. In training, we evaluate and give opportunities to the whole cast. We have been working with that since my arrival, to use the cast well within what we have as a game idea – he said.