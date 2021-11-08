Enem: 14 Inep coordinators ask for collective dismissal – Education

Fourteen employees of the Ministry of Education (MEC) agency responsible for National High School Exam (Enem) asked this Monday, 8, exoneration and collective dismissal. The first exam is 13 days away, scheduled for the 21st and 28th, with 3 million students. Servers perform crucial roles for the exam.

The act is an aggravation of the crisis that took place in the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research (INEP) since the beginning of Jair Bolsonaro’s government. The current president Danilo Dupas – the fourth in three years – is accused by officials of dismantling the most important organ of the MEC, harassment and disregard for technical aspects in decision-making.

The resignation letter, to which the state had access, he says that they hand over the positions because of the “technical and administrative weakness of the current top management at Inep”. They affirm, however, that they intend to continue Inep’s willingness to “commit to society and commit to activities related to the 2021 goals”. All are old and experienced servers, who have already gone through several Enem tests. More employees must sign the letter throughout the day.

In recent months, several employees of the agency began to ask for dismissal. On Friday, dHiCoordinators asked to leave crucial areas of Enem – the assembly of the test and the logistics. According to the state he found out, members of Cesgranrio, a consortium contracted to apply the Enem, fear what might happen to the test without the dialogue and experience of technicians who have left their positions.

This Monday, the civil servants Samuel Silva Souza, Camilla Leite Carnevale Freire, Douglas Estevão Morais de Souza, Patricia da Silva Onório Pereira, Denys Cristiano de Oliveira Machado, Alani Coelho de Souza Miguel, Natalia Fernandes Camargo asked to be removed from their positions and functions. , Gizane Pereira da Silva, Marcela Guimarães Côrtes, Vanderlei dos Reis Silva, Nathália Bueno Póvoa, Leonardo Ferreira da Silva, Hélida Maria Alves Campos Feitosa and Elysio Soares Santos Junior.

O state he found that among the civil servants who signed the letter are general coordinators of areas, such as Marcela Guimarães Côrtes, from Inep’s people management. Some of them had been assigned to monitor and supervise compliance with the contract with the Cesgranrio Foundation, the company responsible for applying the test.

Denys Cristiano de Oliveira Machado, for example, was appointed, in September this year, to oversee the Enem ensalamento database, according to an internal Inep decree. And Alani Coelho would be responsible for overseeing the exam’s qualification activities. Vanderlei dos Reis Silva and Samuel Silva Souza are part of the Application Logistics General Coordination.

The employees who resigned from their positions on Monday have experience in applying the test and almost all of them participated in the incident management team last year, which takes care of any problems on the day of the exam. With the exits now, it’s not clear who will be part of this crisis committee. The requests for dismissal are added to the departures of Eduardo Carvalho Sousa and Hélio Junio ​​Rocha Morais, inspectors from Enem’s logistical plan, announced last week.

On Thursday, a demonstration of the Inep Server Association (Assinep) he denounced moral harassment by the president of Inep and warned that Enem was “at risk” by the climate of fear created in the organ. “The only thing left for the servants is to take this attitude so that they can be heard and for the Ministry of Education to take the necessary steps so that we are able to carry out our work with harmony and security,” said Assinep’s president, Alexandre Retamal.

Faced with the cooling of the crisis, former presidents of Inep tried to intercede on Friday, asking the Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, talk to Dupas to try to stop the stampede and not harm Enem. According to the state he found out, however, when asked about problems at the agency, Dupas would have said that everything was under control and that he did not need help. The response of the president of Inep left the servers even more unhappy and served as a trigger for today’s resignation request.

At the demonstration, Assinep also released a five-page letter saying that Enem and other tests carried out by Inep are “at risk”. The text also reported that “the organizational climate is one of mistrust, intimidation, harassment, persecution and psychological insecurity”. He also claims that the “work of public servants and managers is undervalued” and that Dupas “does not even listen to the occupants of commissioned positions”.

Officials also fear that Dupas is concerned about not being held legally responsible for any failures that may occur in Enem, as it would have asked to leave its name out of the group that is called to resolve incidents in the race, historically commanded by the president of Inep.

“All of his actions (by Danilo Dupas) demonstrate that, in fact, his priority is to protect his ‘CPF’, to the point of refusing to be part of the next work of the Incident and Response Teams (Etir)”, says the document from Asinep.

Also according to the association, there are “excessive levels of interference” that make it impossible to carry out the tasks and “resulted in several requests for dismissal from commissioned positions and functions”. Positions are stranded because of the rejection of servants to fill senior management positions and even mid-level commissioned roles.

The last edition of Enem, held in January, amid the resurgence of the pandemic in Brazil, had problems such as overcrowding of rooms and students barred from the exam sites. This year, there were failures in the application process. Student bodies criticized the fee charged to students who missed the previous exam. The matter ended up in the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which determined the opening of the registration period.