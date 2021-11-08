Enem 2021: 19 Inep employees resign a few days before the race | education

1 of 1 Inep Headquarters in Brasília. — Photo: Carolina Cruz/g1 Inep’s headquarters in Brasília. — Photo: Carolina Cruz/g1

Nineteen employees of the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep) resigned this Monday (8), less than two weeks before the application of the National High School Exam (Enem). The test will be held on November 21st and 28th.

Initially, 13 names had been released. However, another six resigned soon after.

Sought by the report, Inep had not yet manifested itself until the last update of this report.

The mass dismissal takes place days after the resignation request of two coordinators linked to the examination. In September, the then director of technology responsible for the digital version of the exam had also asked to leave.

According to information obtained by the g1, resigned this Monday:

Marcela Guimarães Côrtes, general coordinator; Natalia Fernandes Camargo, Deputy General Coordinator; Nathalia Bueno Póvoa, deputy general coordinator; Vanderlei dos Reis Silva, coordinator; Gizane Pereira da Silva, deputy coordinator; Hélida Maria Alves Campos Feitosa, federal civil servant; Samuel Silva Souza, federal civil servant; Camilla Leite Carnevale Freire, federal civil servant; Douglas Estevão Morais de Souza, substitute coordinator; Patricia da Silva Onório Pereira, coordinator; Denys Cristiano de Oliveira Machado, coordinator; Alani Coelho de Souza Miguel, deputy coordinator; Leonardo Ferreira da Silva, substitute coordinator; Francisco Edilson de Carvalho Silva, general coordinator; Silvana Maria Lacerda Gonçalves, federal civil servant; Andréia Santos Gonçalves, general coordinator; Victor Rezende Teles, substitute; Helciclever Barros da Silva Sales, coordinator; Helio Pereira Feitosa, coordinator.

According to the request for a waiver sent to the board of the agency and signed by the servers, the complaints made at the meeting held last Thursday (4) are some of the reasons, such as an alleged “lack of technical command”. The presidency of Inep is headed by Danilo Dupas.

The “technical and administrative weakness of Inep’s current top management” was also mentioned by the employees.

Criticism of Enem planning

At last week’s meeting, Inep servers said they saw a risk to the application of the Enem 2021 test for what they classify as “lack of technical command”.

During the act held in front of the institute’s building, in Brasília, a group of employees stated that the current administration promotes a “climate of insecurity and fear”.

According to the employees’ reports, the application of the Enem tests is being prepared without the action of the Incident and Response Teams (ETIR), by an “arbitrary and unilateral” decision of people with leadership positions, linked to the institute’s presidency.

The group that made the protest says that Inep technicians have not been heard. The Association of Servers (Assinep) said it will send a report of complaints about the problems to federal parliamentarians.

In September, the then director of technology responsible for the digital version of the exam, Daniel Miranda Pontes Rogério, resigned from his position. According to Inep, the decision came from Rogério, who claimed “personal reasons” for the resignation.

More recently, on Friday (6), it was the turn of Eduardo Carvalho and Hélio Junio ​​Rocha Morais, who occupied the positions of general coordinator of exams for certification and general coordinator of the application’s logistics, respectively, to resign. Sought by g1, Carvalho did not respond to attempts at contact and Morais chose not to comment on his motivations.