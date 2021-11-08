Eternals debuts at the top of the US box office

A little below the estimated projection, eternal grossed $71 million in its first weekend, debuting at the top of the US box office. The amount puts the film in 4th place among the box office premieres during the pandemic, Venom 2, Shang-Chi and Black Widow.

the feature of Chloe Zhao overturned Dune, who spent two weeks at the top of the American box office. With over US$7.6 million, the film from Dennis Villeneuve it now accumulates a total of $83.9 million. Rounding out the Top 5 at the box office are 007 – No Time to Die, Venom: Time of Carnage and ron bugado, new animation of 20th Century Studios.

Check out the 10 biggest box office in the United States last weekend: