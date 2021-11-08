‘Eternals’: Marvel to take gay and LGBTQ+ intimacy scenes to release film in the Middle East

After several controversies involving LGBTQ+ representation in theaters, ‘eternal‘ will be reissued to be exhibited in countries in the Middle East, including Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.

An edited version of the film will be released that will remove all intimacy scenes – whether they are heterosexual or homosexual. This is normal practice in these markets.

In these countries, any scene involving kissing or physical intimacy is prohibited.

In Qatar and Kuwait, the film was banned. According to the site, the problem didn’t just come from the gay kissing scene, but because these markets have historical problems with depicting gods and prophets, which is something they consider blasphemous.

Remembering that the feature film is already on display in national cinemas.



‘eternal‘ follows the journey of near-immortal beings, products of the evolutionary divergence that gave rise to the human race millennia ago. The characters relate to several concepts already introduced in the universe’s previous films, from the Celestials (which came out in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy‘) to Thanos, whose own mother was one of his victims.

The cast also has Salma Hayek (Ajak), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Read McHugh (Sprite), gemma Chan (Sersi), Kit Harington (Black Knight), Barry Kheogan (Druig) and Richard madden (Ikaris).