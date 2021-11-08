Ethereum is now a superior investment for Bitcoin, according to JPMorgan By Encrypting



Ethereum is now a superior investment for Bitcoin, according to JPMorgan



US banking giant JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:)(SA:) is calling the leading smart contract platform () a better bet than (BTC) in this market cycle.

Business Insider reports that JPMorgan analysts say the Federal Reserve’s plans to raise interest rates could pose a big problem for Bitcoin.

On Thursday, the Bank of England said interest rates would have to rise in the coming months. The Fed is supposed to start cutting back on its $120 billion-a-month spending on bond purchases.

Ethereum as a more attractive investment

Market strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou says the negative pressure exerted on BTC and typical inflation hedges such as , make ETH a more attractive investment, as its value is mainly derived from its high number of decentralized applications and use cases .

“Rising bond yields and the eventual normalization of monetary policy are pushing down Bitcoin as a form of digital gold, just as higher real yields have been pushing down on traditional gold. With Ethereum deriving its value from its apps, ranging from DeFi to games, to NFTs and stablecoins, it seems less susceptible than Bitcoin to higher real returns.”

Bank analysts say Ethereum may also prove to be the best bet in the long run as environmental concerns continue to become more relevant to investors.

“The biggest focus of investors on [investimentos ambientais, sociais e de governança] shifted attention from the energy-intensive Bitcoin blockchain to the Ethereum blockchain.”

Too much Bitcoin volatility

Earlier this week, JPMorgan challenged the popular $100,000 price target for the fourth quarter, citing a lot of volatility in the markets today.

From the bank’s point of view, the price of BTC has been rising mainly due to investor concerns about rising inflation in the US.

Both cryptographic assets have been hovering near their previous records last week. Bitcoin is currently trading at $60,880, according to CoinGecko, while Ethereum is just above its previous high, trading at $4,441.

By crypting