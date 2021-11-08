Everton Cebolinha is monitored by Serie A giant

Credit: Reproduction/CBF

Not living a great moment with Benfica’s shirt, forward Everton Cebolinho may return to Brazilian football in 2022. A possible destination for the 25-year-old player could be Atlético-MG, which is already monitoring his situation.

According to information from journalist Claudio Rezende, a sector reporter for Atlético-MG on radio Itatiaia, Galo monitors Cebolinha. The club has not yet made an official proposal for the striker, but if it sees that there is a possibility that he will leave Benfica at the beginning of next year, he will be one of the possible destinations.

Everton Cebolinha is in its second season with the Benfica shirt and has played 19 games, two assists and only one goal.

Last season the striker had a better moment, when he made 48 matches, scored 8 goals and distributed 10 assists.

Everton Cebolinha caught Benfica’s attention by standing out in Grêmio. In 20202, the Portuguese club paid 20 million euros, which was equivalent to 127 million reais at the time.

Punishment

Everton Cebolinha will be fined by Benfica for having broken an internal regulation of the Portuguese club. According to information from the newspaper ‘A Bola’, from Portugal, the reason for the punishment was an interview given by the attacker to a podcast.

