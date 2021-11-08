Ex-couple, Cauã Reymond and Alinne Moraes star in hot scenes· TV News

Former couple in real life, Cauã Reymond and Alinne Moraes will have hot scenes in the first chapters of Um Lugar ao Sol. The actor, who gives life to the twins Christian and Renato, also recorded the sequences of the honeymoon with Barbara of the characters in Prague, in the capital of the Czech Republic, before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the new soap opera of the nine of Globo, Christian and Christofer/Renato are separated as babies. While the first is sent to an orphanage, the second is adopted by a wealthy family and goes to Europe after discovering that he is not the biological son of Elenice (Lorena Comparato/Ana Beatriz Nogueira) and José Renato (Rafael Primot/Genezio de Barros) .

There, he meets Barbara, with whom he returns to Brazil after seven years. The two will have a troubled relationship, and the actress’ character will even admit, after a sex scene, that the chemistry between them is what makes her not end the relationship, according to information in the newspaper’s column by Patricia Kogut The globe.

Christian, in turn, will fall in love at first sight with Lara, played by Andréia Horta, on her birthday. After Renato’s death, Christian leaves his relationship with the young woman to assume his brother’s identity and marry Barbara. The two will spend their honeymoon in Europe.

