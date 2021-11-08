Ex-Flemish, midfielder Gerson is booed in a draw by Olympique de Marseille in the French Championship

Player has not done good performances in the first months for the French Club, which also has Jorge Sampaoli; this is Gerson’s first season on his return to Europe

Gerson’s situation at the Olympique de Marseille is not the most encouraging. Newly arrived at the French Club, the midfielder has been living with bad moments after the performances below average in the European team. But, this Sunday (7), the former Flamengo player and idol went through a more critical situation, when he was booed by the fans themselves.

The boos occurred when, playing at home, Olympique de Marseille tied 0-0 with Metz, when coach Jorge Sampaoli prepared a change in the team, removing Gerson and putting Moroccan midfielder Amine Harit. At the time of the exchange, OM fans, as the Club is known with its initials, started to boo the Brazilian midfielder.

The game remained tied, even with the home team playing with one more, after defender Jemerson, another well-known Brazilian football player, now at Metz, got a red card. Without winning the match, even with one more player, Marseille missed the chance to take the vice-leadership of the French Championship.

It is not the first encounter of Gerson since arriving at the Olympique de Marseille. In September, the midfielder led a discussion with Matteo Guendouzi, teammate, in which the Frenchman charged Gerson to run more during the match. In the same period, information circulated about, internally, some players from the OM squad being dissatisfied with the Brazilian, as reported by the newspaper ‘L’Equipe‘, a sports reference in France.

Despite that, Gerson is a player who is trusted by coach Jorge Sampaoli. The Argentine commander knows him well for having accompanied him in Brazilian football and, between games in the French Championship and the Europa League, he has already used the former Flamengo as a starter in 10 opportunities this season. In 2021-22, Gerson scored 1 goal and provided 2 assists in 15 matches for the French team.. In addition, he has also been called up by Tite for the Brazilian National Team on all FIFA Dates since June.