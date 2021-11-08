“Facebook only cares about what is in English”, accuses whistleblower

Former manager Frances Haugen denounces the social network’s disastrous role in violent conflicts, citing Ethiopia as a recent example. Facebook’s neglect of other languages ​​would have fatal consequences in the real world. Facebook’s role in igniting ethnic and political tensions shows the need for urgent reforms within the responsible company, whistleblower Frances Haugen said in an interview with DW. Former product manager of the social networking giant, she is expected to testify this Monday (11/08), before a panel in the European Parliament, regarding her revelations about the firm, which recently renamed itself as Meta Platforms Inc. .







“One of the central points I’m trying to draw attention to is the underinvestment in languages ​​other than English,” he explained. As the company is especially concerned about avoiding regulatory audits in the United States, language is receiving the most attention in the process of adapting its artificial intelligence (AI) software.

However, “unfortunately the most fragile places in the world are the most linguistically diverse”, objects Haugen, adding that Facebook’s current security strategy is to use AI to detect “extreme content”, ensuring that they don’t go up in price among the user feeds.

“The problem with this strategy is that it requires that we develop these AI systems over and over again, for each language, in order for the platform to be secure. And at the moment Facebook isn’t doing that.”

Ethiopia conflict as an extreme example

Entrusting public safety to the AI ​​and then failing to update systems in other languages ​​can have serious real-world consequences, warns the complainant. “I saw a pattern of behavior that made me believe that there’s no way Facebook can solve these problems in isolation,” and that made it decide to go public.

“I saw what I feared would happen continue to spread,” he continues, citing as a more recent example the deteriorating situation in Ethiopia. Human rights groups have sounded the alarm about the rise of hate speech on social media in the African country, as Tigre’s forces advance.

The NGO Amnesty International warned that numerous posts “inciting violence” and directing insults at ethnic Tigris had “gone unchecked”. “I knew I could never live with myself if I was watching 10 million, 20 million die in the next 20 years because of the violence brought about by social media,” Frances Haugen said.

On Friday, Twitter suspended its “trends” section in Ethiopia, citing an increase in threats of physical violence. Earlier this week, Facebook had already removed a post by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for violating the company’s guidelines against inciting violence.