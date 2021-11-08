Fans visit Marília Mendonça’s tomb the day after the funeral – News

The day after the funeral of the singer Marília Mendonça, fans of the artist went to the Parque Memorial de Goiânia cemetery, this Sunday (7), to see her grave and pay a last tribute.

Housewife Edna Alves, 29, was at the cemetery for the burial of a nephew, but took time to go to Marília’s grave. She was accompanied by her daughter Jamilly, 8, who loves the artist’s songs, who died in a plane crash, at 26 years old.

“There was no one who didn’t feel [a morte da Marília]. We put ourselves in her place, especially because she had a small child. Is very sad. She was so young. We still don’t believe. It made the whole world sad,” lamented Edna. “She’s gone, but she’s going to stay in our hearts. Her music will be even more successful from now on,” he added.

Fanatical about country music, salesman Fabio Augusto Urbanski, 30, said he still doesn’t believe in Marília’s death. “She was the type of person we wanted to be friends with. It’s a great pain. The impression is that we are in a nightmare that will never end. I just want a lot of strength for the family,” he commented.

Fabio Augusto said that Marília caught his attention even before starting her career as a singer. “She wrote a lot of songs that were recorded by other singers. We had a great hidden talent, a person of another level. And when she took the stage, she arrived with that wonderful voice. It was impressive,” he recalled. “He will be missed a lot. He was someone I could follow for another 60 or 70 years in peace. She had a whole career ahead of her,” he added.

Sisters Lucélia de Fátima Araújo, 60, and Leone Aparecida de Araújo, 62, both civil servants, also went to the cemetery. Lucélia liked Marília because of the singer’s personality and because she opened the doors of country music to more women. “She was always very warrior defending the female class. A very sweet, sweet and humble woman. She would reach a very grandiose level of success if it weren’t for this tragedy,” she commented.

This Saturday (6), the sisters watched Marília’s wake and the procession that took the singer’s body from the Goiânia Arena gym to the Parque Memorial cemetery. Leone was moved by the affection of the fans and was impressed to see the city stopped to say goodbye to the artist.

“How many thousand people stopped what they were doing just to wave at the truck? Goiânia showed affection. We are a country town, and we have to embrace this title. What the public showed was very emotional. Marília was a wonder of being human. Her death left us very shaken”, he stressed.

The public was prevented from entering the cemetery during Saturday, as the burial ceremony was reserved for the singer’s family and friends, but entry into the cemetery was granted this Sunday.

On the tomb of Marília Mendonça, many wreaths were placed by artists. One of them was shaped like a guitar, an instrument that the singer played.

Crowns sent by the governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado (DEM), and by traditional names from the sertanejo, such as Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano, Chitãozinho and Xororó and Bruno and Marrone, were next to others sent by names that emerged in the musical genre in the same time when Marília was born, like Henrique and Juliano, Marcos and Belutti, Israel and Rodolffo and Maiara and Maraisa, close friends and work partners of Marília in the Patroas project.

During the singer’s wake, these arrangements were placed around the space intended for family and close friends and part of one of the stands at Goiânia Arena.

Marília Mendonça died on Friday (5), after the plane she was on, in the Serra de Caratinga, in Minas Gerais. The singer traveled for work and would perform across the state.