Fantástico redoes Marília Mendonça’s flight path and talks with witnesses of an accident | Fantastic

Officials at the property where the plane crashed were the first witnesses to the accident. One of them said that it was the boss who called the Fire Department and warned about the crash of the aircraft in the waterfall. Before the arrival of rescue teams, residents of the region approached.

“It was a very loud noise, right? I knew there was a plane passing by. As we are used to planes passing here, I just thought: wow, it’s too low, right? This plane is flying too low. I looked up, then he it’s already been spinning, spinning, spinning and boom, it fell,” recalls domestic Dila Santos.

See Pedro Bial’s chronicle in honor of Marília Mendonça

Testimonies from those who lived with Marília Mendonça show how she was in childhood

The caretaker José Antonio da Silva gave the same account as Dila: “I was in the yard of my house, unloading the car, when I heard a noise. Then I looked up and saw a plane coming from that hammock over there, from that tower over there. He it came spinning and then it angled this way, down already spinning, like an alligator when it catches a prey”.

Private Rafael Libardi was the first firefighter to board the plane and talked about the procedures adopted. The first one was to tie the plane to a tree trunk, to ensure safety.

🎧 LISTEN: Understand the importance of Marília Mendonça for Brazilian music

“I approached the plane, the plane door was already open. I called, tried to verbalize, tried to seek an answer from someone. Then I realized that it really was Marília Mendonça,” he recalls.

Samu’s doctor, Kleyton Ferreira de Carvalho, was the one who verified the death of the occupants: “The aircraft was quite broken, there was a lot of wreckage on the aircraft, the luggage was on the victims. And, promptly, I went to each one to check if they had vital signs, if they would be alive, right? I recognized that they were already dying, and then after I checked all the vital signs, I left the aircraft.”

Our team also spoke with experienced pilots, who assessed the circumstances of the tragedy, and helped to understand what might have happened. At the accident site, a detail caught our attention: the aircraft fuselage was relatively preserved.

O Fantastic it also remade the airport approach maneuver, following the same trajectory chosen by the flight crew.

In Caratinga, the plane’s wreckage has already been removed from the accident site and should be taken to Rio de Janeiro this Monday (8); learn more about the investigation in the video below:

Wreckage of the plane carrying Marília Mendonça will go to Rio de Janeiro

This Sunday (7), the day after the burial of Marília Mendonça and her uncle, the bodies of the pilot and the copilot, who also died in the fall, were buried in Brasília:

Pilot and copilot bodies were buried this Sunday

Listen to Fantástico’s podcasts:

the podcast This is fantastic is available on G1, Globoplay, Deezer, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music bringing great reports, investigations and fascinating stories in podcast with the journalism seal of Fantástico: depth, context and information. Follow, like or subscribe to the This is fantastic on your favorite podcast player. Every Sunday there’s a new episode.