Far right paves the way for Argentine Congress with attacks on “political caste” | International

Ultraliberal economist Javier Milei, at the closing act of the Avança Liberdade campaign in Buenos Aires this Saturday. Ricardo Ceppi – [email protected] (Getty Images)

Freedom, guns (Weapons), Bolsonaro, Trump, LGBT. The misrepresentation of the acronym identified worldwide with sexual diversity was reproduced on pins and black T-shirts of supporters of the far right candidate in Argentina, Javier Milei, in the closing act of his campaign in Buenos Aires, on Saturday night. They symbolize the ideology and political references of the ultraliberal economist who considers the State and the political caste to be enemies to be fought, but who on November 14 will be elected national deputy for Avança Liberdade, as indicated by the polls. The coalition he leads has a voting intention of at least 13% in the Argentine capital in Sunday’s legislative elections. In the province of Buenos Aires, the main electoral district in the country, the forecast is that it will exceed 5%.

“Milei is direct, he says what many people think and want to say,” said Nicolás, a 25-year-old private security guard at the amphitheater in Parque Lezama, in the south of the Argentine capital. “We could all have a weapon to defend ourselves. The thieves would be afraid of the workers, not the thieves’ workers, as happens now,” he said. In addition to the T-shirt with the aforementioned acronym, he wore a black mask with the American flag printed on one side and military pants.

More information

Among the thousands of people who attended the liberal candidate’s rallies, young men predominated. They are the bulk of supporters of the economist who became popular for his controversial televised statements before making the leap into politics. “Lefts are afraid”, “In 50 years Argentina will be the biggest favela in the world”, “Me at the Central Bank? He would be the last president because he would close him down”, “I’m against all taxes”, are some of his phrases, among which questions of feminism, one of the fastest growing movements in the last five years in Argentina, also stand out.

“I was a kind of radical feminist fanatic at 13. Then I calmed down, I opened up and approached liberalism because here in Argentina they kill us with taxes, I see my mother working hard and can’t live because half of what she earns won’t go for her, it goes to a system that works poorly and doesn’t give us back anything,” said Agustín, an 18-year-old computer student.

On stage, Milei has pledged never to vote on a law that means a tax increase and a budget that includes a fiscal deficit. “The counterpart of the fact that there is no deficit is that it will be necessary to adjust. We’ll make the political caste pay for this adjustment,” he promised amidst applause and “son of a bitch” cheers from the audience.

Crisis of the two-party system

The libertarian candidate has attacked all other political parties, but the most virulent ones go to Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, mayor of Buenos Aires for the center-right Together for Change (JxC, its acronym in Spanish) alliance and likely candidate for the presidency in 2023. “ When leaving us locked up, it yielded 50% of rating, Larreta sat with the president, a situation that has not changed while the polls have not changed,” he recalled, referring to the opposition’s initial support for the mandatory isolation imposed by President Alberto Fernández to stop the covid-19 pandemic. For this support, Milei considers Larreta an accomplice of “a criminal Government that did not test, did not vaccinate in time and at all. The negligence and corruption of this government cost the lives of more than 100,000 Argentines”.

For decades, Argentine society has oscillated between Peronist and anti-Peronist governments. But the disappointment of many voters with the Fernández government after his first two years in power and the bad memory left by Mauricio Macri after his presidency between 2015 and 2019 weakened the bipartisan system and diverted votes to radical options, both on the left and on the right. . Milei wants to take voters out of the JxC, the coalition that won the Sept. 12 primary election and which polls also point to as a favorite in next Sunday’s Legislatures. “Don’t get carried away by the siren song, you’re lying. If you want liberalism, don’t elect the counterfeit copy, elect the best liberalism, that of Liberdade Avança”, he shouted. “Long live the fucking freedom”, replied his supporters.

If there are no surprises, when new lawmakers take office on December 10, the far right will be represented for the first time in the Argentine Congress. Second on Milei’s ticket is attorney Victoria Villarruel, president of the Center for Legal Studies on Terrorism and its Victims (CELTyV). Villarruel has repeatedly denied the existence of state terrorism during the last dictatorship, despite the Argentine courts having condemned more than a thousand soldiers for crimes against humanity perpetrated between 1976 and 1983.

“I ask you not to be afraid of getting dirty, be protagonists, help me change Argentina, let’s become a power again. Live the fucking freedom. Live the fucking freedom. Live the fucking freedom”, concluded Milei. The euphoria of those applauding him contrasted with the uneasiness of those walking along the avenue in front of the park on their way back from the Gay Pride march held at the same time in the center of town.

