Father of Marília Mendonça’s son reveals that he received a message from the singer before the accident | Television



Murilo Huff cries when talking about Marília Mendonça in an interview with ‘Fantástico’ – Reproduction

Murilo Huff cries when talking about Marília Mendonça in an interview with ‘Fantástico’reproduction

Posted 08/11/2021 07:57 | Updated 11/8/2021 08:13

Rio – Murillo Huff, 26, ex-boyfriend of Marília Mendonça and father of the singer’s son, Leo, aged 1 year and 10 months, spoke about the artist’s death in an interview with “Fantástico” this Sunday. Marília died last Friday, victim of a plane crash, and was buried on Saturday, in Goiania.

“Sometimes, it’s very strange. I can’t explain it. We have some lapses and it seems that everything is ok. Then, it remembers something and it’s very confusing. It was very surprising”, lamented the singer, who revealed that currently the Their son is at Marília’s mother’s house and the fact that he is very young is a relief for not feeling the pain of losing the artist as it has been with family, friends and fans.

“Léo is fine, thank God. Now he’s with her mother. Thank God, he’s very small and doesn’t understand. I know there will come a time when he will miss her, but this pain that people are feeling it, he won’t feel it. He’ll miss it, but this pain, thank God, he’s too small to understand”.

Murilo revealed that Marília sent him a message before the plane crash. The singer sees this message as a farewell. “We haven’t been together for a very short time, but the relationship was very good. Every time we had some kind of friction, let’s say we had to get away as a couple, but we always respect each other a lot. We never stopped. talking to us, especially after Leo. I always respected her a lot as a mother and she respected me a lot as a father too, above all else. The last message she sent me, ironically, was the day it happened [o acidente]. He was going to my mother’s house and she sent a message asking me to take care of him, to keep an eye on him, because he had been vaccinated. It seems that she was fired because to say, precisely, that the day it happened,” he recalled.

Marília Mendonça and Murillo Huff stayed together for four years. They broke up in September this year. “It was amazing. I was very passionate about it. Léo happened in our life very suddenly, but we received it very well and she was always amazing. Very big mom, son and boyfriend. She was amazing and threw me up there. , always”, said the singer, who also revealed that the music was responsible for the meeting between them.

“We met her recording a song of mine, which is ‘Transplante’. Then, I sent her a direct when she went to do a show here in Anápolis, a city here near Goiânia, wanting to see the guys singing the song, she was fine and in a good time. She was very receptive to me, received me in the dressing room and watched the show.”

The singer said that the end of the relationship between them happened for a “silly” reason and even said that maybe it was a sign of destiny for him not to be on the flight that killed Marília and four other people. “About two months we weren’t together anymore… So, it was for something so stupid, you know? It was for such a stupid reason. Today, analyzing everything that happened, if we were together, I I would be with her on the plane, because I didn’t have a show this weekend. She was returning to the shows, in the best phase of her life and super happy with her projects. I would definitely be following her.”

Murilo also recalled the beginning of the relationship. “Dating really, with a request, was after a year and a half. But, well, it was kind of a relationship without talking. She was with me and I was with her. It was a strong connection. he fought with me because I didn’t ask for a date. Then, we stayed away for a few weeks, I think a couple of weeks, and I couldn’t stand it. I went after him, I asked for a date and we made it official. I was always very scared of people thinking I would be with her for interest or anything like that, because my profession is the same as hers.”

The singer also said that he considered his ex-girlfriend a “genius”. “It was too intense, too intense and I loved it too much. I loved everything a lot. She’s a genius. First composition at 12 years old. So, she was always way ahead of her time. Where she put her hand, she changed everyone’s life. I don’t say financially, but with a word, advice or a little push. It changed everyone’s life.”

He also spoke about the challenge of raising the couple’s child, now without a mother. “It won’t be easy, right, but you have to be strong and there’s no other way. I’ll make a point of telling him that she was loved all over Brazil, as much as she was an exceptional mother, exceptional daughter, exceptional woman. a little piece of it that stayed here”.