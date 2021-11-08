Faustão reappears on Globo to pay homage to Marília Mendonça

Out of Domingão since June, Fausto Silva reappeared on Globo’s screen this Sunday (7/11), in a tribute to Marília Mendonça. The program, now run by Luciano Huck, exhibited excerpts from the Confidential Archive, an extinct painting created by Faustão, in which Marília participated in 2018.

At the time, she spoke about her father’s death, the beginning of her career and was moved by testimonials from friends and family. Huck exhibited the testimonies of Maiara, Maraisa, Henrique and Juliano and made a point of emphasizing the importance of Faustão.

“I paved the road on Saturday, which thank God Marcos Mion is there, walking very well. Sunday’s road was built, paved by my dear friend Fausto Silva”, explained Luciano.

Confidential File Faustão Marília Mendonça Marília in the Confidential Archivereproduction Faustão at Globo tribute to Marília Mendonça Other moments in the program were praised. Among them, the moment when Faustão appeared on the small screen for a rerun of the Confidential Archive Air accident victimized singer Marília Mendonça Marília Mendonça is one of the four victims of an air accident that occurred on Friday (Nov 5)Pedro Vilela / Getty Images Air accident victimized singer Marília Mendonça She was traveling on her way to a showPedro Vilela / Getty Images Air accident victimized singer Marília Mendonça The singer’s guitar is taken from the wreckagePedro Vilela / Getty Images Marilia Mendonça Cortejo 2 Marília Mendonça: farewell brought together thousands of people in GoiâniaVinícius Schmidt/Metropolis Marilia-Mendonca-and-Murilo-Huff Marília leaves Léo, as a result of her relationship with Muriloreproduction 0

“Fausto played this stage that I’ve been on for 32 years, as I played Saturday for 21 years. It takes a lot of work to make television well done, heart and soul. One of the most important paintings in the history of Domingão, without a doubt, is the Confidential Archive, which was when the artist actually arrived at Olympus. And Marília had that moment”, he added.

The web vibrated with the appearance of the veteran on the network. “Marília Mendonça managed to get Globo to air Faustão once again on a Sunday”, commented an internet user. “I really wanted to Faustian had presented this Sunday instead of Luciano… Seriously, he had a huge admiration for the marilia, it was even nice to see”, wrote another.

Want to get inside the world of the famous and get the news straight to your Telegram? Enter the channel of Metropolises: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos.