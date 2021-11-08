FGTS is worker money, find out how to use it

The FGTS – Employment Compensation Fund – was created to function as a kind of insurance for the worker to use in times of need, regulated by law.

Every month, an amount equivalent to 8% of the salary is deposited by the employer in an FGTS account at Caixa Econômica Federal and can only be withdrawn in specific situations, which we will explain below.

A current problem is the issue of monetary correction of the FGTS, that is, the income of these accounts, which are made based on the TR index and are below inflation, which generates losses for the citizen.

There are calculators that allow you to know the value of the FGTS revision by changing the correction to an inflation index.

Consultation and review of the FGTS balance

The consultation of the FGTS balance is usually very simple, just access the CAIXA FGTS application, validate your access and consult all accounts in your name. There is usually an account for every job the person has had with a formal contract over the years.

The FGTS statements provided by the application show all deposits made, all monetary correction additions as well as all withdrawals made.

It is also possible to have access to FGTS statements through the CAIXA website and even by visiting a branch, as sometimes the CAIXA FGTS application does not bring the entire history due to technical issues that can be resolved by contacting the bank.

It is important to know that for the calculation of FGTS revision, PDF extracts generated by the application are required. The calculations show an average value close to 10 thousand reais to be added to the FGTS balance.

To request a review of the FGTS, it is necessary to file a request with the Special Federal Court in cases of up to 60 minimum wages, which, in these cases, can be done free of charge and without the need to hire a lawyer.

FGTS withdrawal

The FGTS cannot be withdrawn at any time, as its purpose is to act as a kind of financial reserve or savings for the worker to use at certain times.

Dismissal without just cause is the first situation and, perhaps, the most common for the withdrawal of values ​​from the fund. In this case, the worker can receive the entire amount deposited by the company that dismissed him during the employment contract, plus a 40% fine on this balance.

Other situations that lead to the termination of an employment contract may also allow access to the values ​​of the guarantee fund, but without the right to a 40% fine and the conditions vary from case to case. If the worker has the account inactive for 3 years, that is, without receiving deposits, it is also a withdrawal situation.

Retirement is another classic situation where the worker has the right to withdraw from all the FGTS accounts that still have a balance. Workers aged 70 and over can also withdraw amounts from all accounts.

Some personal situations can also serve as a trigger for the withdrawal of the FGTS, such as buying a home. Health issues or urgent and serious personal need can also be situations for looting as long as they meet criteria established by law and the government.

Birthday withdrawals and emergency withdrawals were also created to release FGTS amounts to citizens. Both are partial withdrawals, that is, it is not possible to withdraw the full amount from the fund and follow rules that can vary according to the moment of economy.

To withdraw the amounts, it is necessary to access a Caixa Econômica Federal agency in possession of an identification document, work card, citizen’s card or proof of enrollment in the PIS/Pasep.

It is important to remember that even those who have already withdrawn the money can also request the revision of the FGTS, as the income would be credited until the moment of withdrawal.