Fiasco! Marighella sinks in theaters and press tries to hide (see video)

Poor Wagner Moura, no matter how dedicated he is to exalting leftist criminals, will always be remembered as Captain Nascimento, a hard-line military man who did not tolerate crime or the ideological frauds of leftist militancy.

And it wasn’t with his film glorifying a terrorist that that changed.

Marighella is a failure of both critics and audiences. Almost no one is watching and whoever watches is not enjoying it. A cinematic reflection of what is left.

The failure is even more bitter considering that the film was promoted like few others by militants disguised as professionals of the mainstream media.

Marighella was sold as a piece of resistance against the Bolsonaro government, where they even lied that the film had been censored by the president.

Either way the real world is relentless with leftist fantasy, Marighela will enter the dustbin of history and Wagner Mora will have to spend the rest of his life knowing he is much smaller than the character he played but hates.

