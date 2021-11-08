Final Fantasy 14 director in tears when announcing Endwalker’s two-week postponement • Eurogamer.pt

The Endwalker expansion for Final Fantasy 14 was delayed two weeks.

In a note written to players, Naoki Yoshida, producer and director, apologized for the delay that rules out the November 23 to December 7 date. An additional two-week wait leads him to apologize profusely.

Early access will start on December 3rd, Update 6.01 will arrive on December 21st, and Update 6.05 will arrive on January 4th, according to the new calendar.

In his message, Yoshida claims that it was his own selfishness that caused the delay.

“The biggest factor behind the date change was my own selfishness as the game’s director.”

“Since I’ve been leading FF14, I’ve continued development and operations for FF14 over the past 11 years while trying to balance my position as producer responsible for project oversight and director responsible for development. we are nearing the end of development and Endwalker.”

However, Endwalker is the biggest and most ambitious expansion for FF14 and the team didn’t want to compromise its quality. However, Yoshida confesses to being obsessed with improving and refining the experience, which proved to be a more challenging task than they might have anticipated. Given the importance of Endwalker for these 11 years of FF14, Yoshida will not compromise in any way.

Despite this additional effort to improve the game, Yoshida knows that many players are getting disappointed and wants to apologize for his decision. Especially since many have made plans or even took a vacation according to the date previously revealed.

When December rolls around, Endwalker will be fully refined and ready for release.