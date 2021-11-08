Find out what debuts after Eternals· TV News

With a recent shift in Disney’s calendar, upcoming MCU (Marvel Cinematographic Universe) films have been delayed. Except for Eternals and Spider-Man – No Return Home, the superhero plots will arrive in theaters later than expected.

Still no confirmed date, the premiere of some Disney+ original series is also likely to be delayed. Due to the connection between the Marvel universe in cinema and TV, with the plot of one directly influencing the other, the streaming schedule will change.

The debut of Eternos last Thursday (4) marks a new era for the MCU. The introduction of the cosmic comic book gods changes the parameters of power and balance in the galaxy. After Thanos (Josh Brolin) snaps in Avengers – Ultimatum (2019), the new heroes spring into action after spending millennia in the shadows.

To help fans of powerful characters, the TV news presents the Marvel release calendar. Check out the list:

Upcoming Marvel Films and Series

Check out the complete list, with trailers, synopses and release dates:

Hawkeye (November 24):

In the next Disney+ series, Gavião Arqueiro will follow the archer’s (Jeremy Renner) redemption journey. While trying to clean up his mess from the past, the protagonist must deal with newcomer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

After killing several unscrupulous bandits, Hawkeye is the main target of criminals around the world. However, he will have help. Self-proclaimed the best archer in the world, the young woman, still at the beginning of her career, explodes many things in her path.

Spider-Man – No Return Home (December 17):

Once his identity is revealed to the entire world, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will never be the same again. However, the hero doesn’t want as much exposure in his life, because his family and friends are in evidence for the villains of Webhead.

To return to what he was before, the young man turns to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). The wizard decides to do a spell to make everyone forget that the boy is Spider-Man. However, the enchantment does not work and ends up messing with the stability of space-time. Thus, villains from other dimensions, such as the Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), will end up in the hero’s reality.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (June 5, 2022):

Introduced in the Loki series and explored in the What If animation, the multiverse arrives to open up several possibilities in the MCU. With so many alternate realities, the number of threats is infinite.

In order to try to organize the main timeline, Doctor Strange will have an almost impossible mission. Confirmed in the plot, the Scarlet Sorceress (Elizabeth Olsen) can help the protagonist in this task — though she’s more likely to be an obstacle for the Ultimate Mage.

Thor – Love and Thunder (July 8, 2022):

After losing his powers and no longer worthy of carrying the Mjolnir hammer, Chris Hemsworth’s character loses his position as a hero. Taking on the role of heroine as Mighty Thor is Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). The new film also features Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Melissa McCarthy, Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth in the cast.

Black Panther – Wakanda Forever (November 11, 2022):

While the production’s plot remains a mystery, great speculation revolves around who will assume the mantle of Black Panther. Actor Chadwick Boseman (1976-2020) will not be replaced as T’Challa. In addition to serving as a tribute to the actor, the production must honor the hero’s story with a focus on the African country he commanded.

Confirmed for 2022, the series has not yet won a release date. In the plot, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is a young American woman of Pakistani origin. With difficulty fitting in at home and at school, the Muslim character will also have to deal with another novelty — her superpowers.

The Marvels (February 17, 2023):

Joined by Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who gained her powers in WandaVision, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) will become even more sovereign in her second solo film. The powerful heroine will also have the help of newcomer Kamala, who will migrate from TV to cinema.

Guardians of the Galaxy – Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023):

Directed by James Gunn, the new film of the galactic heroes will have the return of characters played by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff and Bradley Cooper. However, the cast is confirmed in another MCU production before the third feature is released. Peter Quill (Pratt) and the gang will also appear in Thor – Love and Thunder.

Ant Man and the Wasp – Quantumania (July 28, 2023):

Featured in the Loki series, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) is confirmed in the new film starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly. Alternative realities should be the focus of the film, with a possible connection to the television production starring Tom Hiddleston.

Other releases

Marvel will not stop there. In addition to the releases already confirmed, the company announced other films and series, with no release forecast. See the full list: