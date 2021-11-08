Find out who dies in new chapters· TV News

The new chapters of Secret Truths 2 are not for the faint hearted. Scenes from the most recent episodes, released on the last day 3 on Globoplay, bring two very heavy and shocking tragedies. Two characters will die: Nicolau (Julio Machado), murdered by Lara (Júlia Byrro), and Benji (Rodrigo Pandolfo), who falls from an apartment window in a terrible situation.

This is one of the subjects of the 80th episode of the podcast Noveleiros, from TV news. In the weekly programs, journalists Fernanda Lopes, Daniele Amorim, Márcia Pereira and Daniel Farad talk and tell the highlights of the next chapters of the serials that are on the air from the perspective of professional novelists.

In the new batch of chapters, Lara appears to be harassed by her stepfather. In a heavy scene that is a source of trigger for sexual abuse, the man rapes her. After being raped, she murders him in self-defense.

However, it is the girl’s mother, Araídes (Maria Luisa Mendonça), who assumes responsibility for the crime. She is admitted to a psychiatric clinic shortly thereafter.

Benji’s case is also traumatic. Bruno’s drug dealer boyfriend (João Vitor Silva) is denounced to the police in an ambush planned by Giovanna (Agatha Moreira). Shortly thereafter, he takes his own life.

Rodrigo Pandolfo’s character threatens to throw himself out of his apartment window, in a dramatic scene. Only he actually ends up falling and dies. Bruno is in shock and goes deeper into drugs, especially cocaine.

Secret Truths 2 will feature 50 chapters, with releases made in blocks of ten episodes every 15 days. On Globo’s streaming platform, the next premieres will take place on November 17th and then on December 1st and 15th.

When aired on open TV, the soap opera will gain a lighter version, as anticipated by TV news. The rerun of the 2015 version will continue on TV until December.

You can find out all about Secret Truths and the other soap operas on the air through the link below, from the 80th episode of the Noveleiros podcast, from TV news. Also available on Spotify, Deezer, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

