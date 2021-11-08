Flamengo training in Chapecó has generalized external confusion with beating, sickle and machete

Credit: Alexandre Vidal – Disclosure – Flamengo

A generalized confusion culminated in Flamengo’s training stoppage this Sunday (7), at the Água Amarela Training Center, located in Chapecó. According to an investigation on the website “ClicRDC” by the Municipal Guard, the case took place around 5:15 pm, and began after a drunk man was bothered by a person who was monitoring the activity on his land.

”There was a man, who was with his son and climbed the land that is close to the CT. Halfway through practice we heard a guy, who had a glass of beer in his hand and changed, saying, ‘What are you doing on my land? Who gave you permission to enter my land?’ The guy who was with the child then said: ‘okay, I’ll go down. Sorry, I just came here to get a better look at training, but I’m leaving.’ In that, he was leaving the land and the owner of the place was changing more and more. When this man got close to the guy who was with the child, the other fans were outraged at the way this approach happened. Just as he was going to attack the man, other people were at him and one kicked him. At that, a guy came to separate and pulled out a gun and said: ‘I’m a military man. Leave the guy’. The guy who was drunk left the place and soon after came back with some friends, with swollen, sickle and machete in his hand. That was where the fight started,” a witness told “ClicRDC”, who asked not to be identified.

Also according to the portal, when the Military Police and Municipal Guard arrived at the site, several people fled, trying to escape. Some men were found with a photo gun, swollen and a machete. A police officer who was accompanying the Flamengo delegation was injured. After the confusion, the red-black team’s bus was escorted to the hotel in Chapecó.

REPERCUSSION

Shortly after the case was made public, Chapecoense, Flamengo’s opponent on Monday (7), commented on the generalized confusion, stating that it has no responsibility whatsoever, and stressed that it repudiates any type of violence.

The Chapecoense Football Association goes public in order to clarify that the club – as well as its collaborators or fans – have nothing to do with the disturbances that occurred in the surroundings of CT Água Amarela this Sunday afternoon (7th). + — Chapecoense (@ChapecoenseReal) November 8, 2021

The club alviverde has always vehemently condemned any acts of violence and is convinced that facts like this are isolated and do not represent the Chapecoense community – always respectful of all opponents. — Chapecoense (@ChapecoenseReal) November 8, 2021

Shortly after the Verdão do Oeste tweet, Flamengo published records of the training held at the CT in Chapecó, but did not mention what had happened. The two teams face off at Arena Condá, this Monday (8), at 20:00 (GMT), at the end of the 30th round of the Brasileirão.

This afternoon, at Chapecoense’s CT, Mengão finished the preparation for tomorrow’s match. Let’s go all out in search of three more points in the @Brazilian! #Let’s Flamengo 📸: @AlexandreVidal1 /CRF pic.twitter.com/6j6s4JO7Oh — Flemish (@Flemish) November 8, 2021

READ TOO:

Flamengo announces last-minute casualties for the Brasileirão duel; see the related

Goalkeeper dies in an accident and friends pay homage taking penalties against the coffin; Look

Michael leaving Flamengo, Cano and Cebolinha towards Serie A and more: See the movements of the ball market in Brazil this Sunday (7)

Flamengo will have changes against Chapecoense; see the likely lineup

CBF makes important decision on VAR for Brasileirão

Flamengo fans “project” a return after Gerson was booed at the Olympique: “Loan at no cost”

Brazilian football giant will be sold in early 2022 and estimates to have up to R$ 500 million to invest