Flamengo will have changes against Chape; see the likely lineup

In a clash of the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship, Flamengo will face Chapecoense next Monday (8), at 8 pm, at Arena Condá (SC). With several absences, between embezzlements and palpations, coach Renato Gaúcho should choose the Rubro-negro team with changes.

Among the holders, Flamengo will not have the following players for the game against Chapecoense: goalkeeper Diego Alves, defender David Luiz, left-back Filipe Luis and midfielders Diego Ribas and Arrascaeta. Also out of the duel are defensive midfielder Thiago Maia and forwards Kenedy and Pedro.

The main novelty in the starting lineup should be defensive midfielder João Gomes, who hasn’t started a match among the coach’s 11 favorites since August, when Flamengo beat Sport 2-0.

Thus, the tendency is for coach Renato Gaúcho to play Flamengo against Chapecoense with: Gabriel Batista; Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, Léo Pereira and Ramon; Arão, Gomes and Everton Ribeiro; Michael, Bruno Henrique and Gabigol.

Flamengo is in 3rd place in the Brazilian Championship, with 53 points, and needs to win to stay alive in the fight for the title of the competition.

Check out the Flamengo related for the game:

Goalkeepers: Gabriel Batista, Hugo Souza and César.

Full-backs: Matheuzinho, Rodinei, Ramon and Renê.

Defenders: Rodrigo Caio, Bruno Viana, Léo Pereira and Gustavo Henrique.

Mid-campers: Arão, Everton Ribeiro, João Gomes, Lázaro and Piris da Motta.

Strikers: Gabigol, Bruno Henrique, Michael, Vitor Gabriel and Vitinho.

