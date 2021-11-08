FN PERFORMANCE: note 10 for Luís Oyama, Marco Antônio and Enderson Moreira in Vasco 0 x 4 Botafogo

DIEGO LOUREIRO: 9.0

Two great early saves that were key to the game

DANIEL BORGES: 8.5

Without much work on defense, he did his role well and gave a passing option

JOEL CARLI: 8.5

He put Cano in his pocket and had another great game

KANU: 8.5

One more prank. sovereign, won all

CARLINHOS: 8.5

Surprised in the lineup, he gave a movie pass to Diego Gonçalves in Rafael Navarro’s goal

LUIS OYAMA: 10

He played a spectacular game, commanding the midfield and pulling the counterattacks for Marco Antônio’s two goals

PEDRO CASTRO: 8.5

He had intensity, ran a lot and almost scored a free kick. gave an assistance

MARCO ANTÔNIO: 10

It was surgical in the two left foot submissions from the goals. great acting

WARLEY: 8.5

Great pulling counterattacks, he passed the first goal by Marco Antônio

DIEGO GONÇALVES: 9.0

With speed down the left, he gave a nice assist to Navarro. made your goal

RAFAEL NAVARRO: 9.5

Very dangerous, he won most of the plays and scored one more goal in Serie B

MATHEUS FRIZZO: 7.5

He entered and gave quality to the ball possession in the middle

RAFAEL: 7.5

He played at the wing and then at the side, keeping the level

RAFAEL MOURA: 7.5

He entered with ease and held the defenders. He gave a nice chest pass to Pedro, who sent over the top

RONALD: 7.5

It was an option to give speed at the end

LUIZ HENRIQUE: 7.5

Triggered at the end, ran and tried the moves

ENDERSON MOREIRA: 10

Changed the team and hit all bets. With a lighter team, used and abused counterattacks to massacre the opponent. Victory that crowns his great work at Botafogo