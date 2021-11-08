FN PERFORMANCE: note 10 for Luís Oyama, Marco Antônio and Enderson Moreira in Vasco 0 x 4 Botafogo

DIEGO LOUREIRO: 9.0
Two great early saves that were key to the game
DANIEL BORGES: 8.5
Without much work on defense, he did his role well and gave a passing option
JOEL CARLI: 8.5
He put Cano in his pocket and had another great game
KANU: 8.5
One more prank. sovereign, won all
CARLINHOS: 8.5
Surprised in the lineup, he gave a movie pass to Diego Gonçalves in Rafael Navarro’s goal
LUIS OYAMA: 10
He played a spectacular game, commanding the midfield and pulling the counterattacks for Marco Antônio’s two goals
PEDRO CASTRO: 8.5
He had intensity, ran a lot and almost scored a free kick. gave an assistance
MARCO ANTÔNIO: 10
It was surgical in the two left foot submissions from the goals. great acting
WARLEY: 8.5
Great pulling counterattacks, he passed the first goal by Marco Antônio
DIEGO GONÇALVES: 9.0
With speed down the left, he gave a nice assist to Navarro. made your goal
RAFAEL NAVARRO: 9.5
Very dangerous, he won most of the plays and scored one more goal in Serie B
MATHEUS FRIZZO: 7.5
He entered and gave quality to the ball possession in the middle
RAFAEL: 7.5
He played at the wing and then at the side, keeping the level
RAFAEL MOURA: 7.5
He entered with ease and held the defenders. He gave a nice chest pass to Pedro, who sent over the top
RONALD: 7.5
It was an option to give speed at the end
LUIZ HENRIQUE: 7.5
Triggered at the end, ran and tried the moves
ENDERSON MOREIRA: 10
Changed the team and hit all bets. With a lighter team, used and abused counterattacks to massacre the opponent. Victory that crowns his great work at Botafogo