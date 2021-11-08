Former councilor of Uberlndia arrested on suspicion of exploitation of transvestites – Gerais

Pmela Volp was a councilor of Uberlndia between 2018 and 2020 (photo: Reproduction/Uberlndia City Council)

Former councilor of Uberlndia Pmela Volp (PP) was arrested this Monday morning (8/11), in an action by the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG) against the sexual exploitation of transvestites and transsexuals. Operation Libertas aims to investigate crimes such as criminal association, sexual exploitation, maintenance of a prostitution house, robbery, bodily harm, homicide, illegal embarrassment, threat, possession and possession of firearms. The former legislator was arrested at her home, in Bairro Umuarama, east of the city of Tringulo Mineiro. She was one of the targets of three arrest warrants and also one of the 11 search and seizure warrants issued by Justice. Cash in kind and at least one luxury car were seized at the site.

According to the MPMG, there is a criminal association in Uberlndia that established a monopoly on the sexual exploitation of transvestites and transsexuals, not only in the city, but also in the Trinculo region. For this, threats were made and attacks were carried out against those who tried to practice prostitution outside the group.

The same gang, according to the prosecution, would finance aesthetic procedures carried out clandestinely. In this sense, one of the points that draws attention is the implantation of industrial silicone in transvestites. The practice is criminal and risky, mainly because it is carried out in inappropriate places and by people with disabilities. The MP is investigating possible deaths as a result of these illegal procedures.

The victims of the scheme would be forced to pay daily to use prostitution points operated by the group, as well as to use the facilities maintained by the investigated, assuming growing doubts. There are even reports of a victim who was coerced into prostitution even though she was sick, to settle debts.

Operation Libertas had the participation of the Military Police, with 60 military police officers to carry out the procedures.

