Fossils Discovered In South Africa Recover Mystery About Human Ancestor

The discovery of fossils of an infant skull in a cave in South Africa, announced by researchers on Thursday (4), brought to light the enigmas surrounding these distant ancestors of man, the Homo naledi.

READ MORE:

1 – PF failed to comply with order when hearing Bolsonaro without notifying Moro’s defense

2 – For General de Moro, Bolsonaro “represents freedom, democracy” and Haddad “nazism, fascism…” . by Jeferson Miola

3 – DCM Ao Meio: Txai Suruí talks about COP26, the Amazon and threats he received after Bolsonaro’s attack

new fossils

Early proofs of the existence of Homo naledi cast doubt on some theories about evolution, says the AFP.

In Maropeng, near Johannesburg, 28 fragments of a small skull and six teeth were found.

For years, this rich paleoanthropological site, called the “Cradle of Humanity”, filled with caves and pre-human fossils and declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, has been a treasure of information for paleontologists.

The remains were found in an almost inaccessible place, at the end of corridors that, in some parts, measure only 10 cm in width. However, for Homo naledi, moving through the cave was probably easier, according to one of the scientists who participated in the discovery, because they were smaller individuals and therefore “better climbers”, Tebogo Makhubela told AFP.

“The real mystery of this creature is why it ended up there,” said paleontologist Lee Berger, who directed the research. “Something amazing happened in this cave between 200 and 300,000 years ago.”

Although scientists refer to the infant fossil as if it were female, it has not yet been possible to determine its sex.

Join our WhatsApp group by clicking this link.

Join our channel on Telegram, click on this link.