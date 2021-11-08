French newspaper criticizes Gerson after draw: ‘He did what he usually does: nothing’

Life in French football is not easy for Olympique de Marseille midfielder Gerson. After the 0-0 draw with Metz, this Sunday (7), in a match valid for the 13th round of the French Championship, the player was harshly criticized by fans and by the local press. The newspaper ‘L’Équipe’, the main sports newspaper in France, massacred the Brazilian and gave a score of 3 for his performance. Upon being replaced, Gerson was booed by fans present at the stadium.

“Gerson did what he usually does on the field: nothing”, published ‘L’Équipe’.

“The Brazilian had a new performance of immense melancholy. He doesn’t speed up the game, contributes very little to offensive animation, makes mistakes in midfield because he is sometimes far ahead, continues to be a spectator of opposing transitions. Some recoveries to save his performance, but also a surprising waste, as at 5 minutes into the second half. Replaced by Harit at 20′, the former Flamengo player was heavily booed by Vélodrome”, concluded the French newspaper.

Former Flamengo player, Gerson was announced by Olympique on July 1st this year. In all, the 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder scored just one goal in 14 matches played with the French club’s shirt.