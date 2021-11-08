Funec de Contagem opens 1,020 technical and high school vacancies in 2022 – General

Centec, in the central region of Contagem, one of the units that will receive new students in 2022 (photo: Archive/Counting City Hall (photo taken before the pandemic))

Enrollment will open on November 19 for 1,200 free high school and technical education places offered by the Contagem Education Foundation (Funec) for the 2022 school year.

Entries can be made on the Contagem city hall website. The tests will take place on December 19th.

In addition to traditional high school, technical courses are offered together:

In all cases, it is mandatory to have completed the 9th year of elementary school.

There is a registration fee of R$ 55, however, from the 19th, it will be possible for the candidate to request exemption from this fee. For this, you must prove that you are unemployed, have a family income per person of up to half the minimum wage (R$550), among others.

The tests will be objective, in terms of classification, in the subjects of Portuguese language, mathematics, geography, history and science.

Candidates who have completed or are completing primary education at a public school in the municipality of Contagem will be entitled to 10 bonus points. To be entitled to this, you must make this clear on the form that will be made available on the website and present, at the time of enrollment, the original academic record or a certified copy of the document.

