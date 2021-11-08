Future Ibovespa operates in decline, with difficulties in approving the PEC of precatório; dollar rises

(Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa future starts the second week of November, operating in decline in the first trades of the day. Starting today, the trading session will be extended for an hour on the São Paulo Stock Exchange and investors will also gain more time to assimilate the main news that moves the markets. After a Friday of relief for business, attention is likely to turn once again to internal fiscal risks.

The Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC), which intends to postpone the payment of judicial debts of the Union to make room in the Public Budget, finds it difficult to advance in Congress. The precatório PEC would be voted on in the second round in the Chamber tomorrow, but a decision by the STF could change the course of the game.

Last Friday, the STF minister, Rosa Weber, suspended the payment of the Rapporteur’s Amendments (RP9) and also demanded explanations from the Board of Directors and the Chamber’s president, Arthur Lira, about the authorization of deputies to participate remotely in the vote in first round.

As an analysis of XP Politics highlights, the main risks, in case of delay in the vote, go towards strengthening a plan B, alternative to the PEC that makes room in the 2022 budget, to ensure the payment of Auxílio Brasil in December, which they could involve other payment modalities outside the spending ceiling.

Expectations for inflation and economic growth continue to worsen. Financial market economists once again raised their projections for the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for 2021, revealed the Focus Report of the Central Bank. From 9.17% last week, the median expectation for this year’s inflation now stands at 9.33%. For 2022, the forecast rose from 4.55% to 4.63%.

In relation to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), projections were reduced from an expansion of 4.94% to 4.93% in 2021; for 2022, they were reduced from 1.2% to 1%. The projection for the basic interest rate, Selic, was maintained at 9.25% for 2021; and rose from 10.25% to 11% in 2022.

At 9:11 am (Brasília time), Ibovespa futures maturing in December 2021 dropped 0.42% to 104,835 points.

The commercial dollar rises 0.86% to R$5.569 on purchase and R$5.570 on sale. Dollar futures maturing in December 2021 advance 0.92% to R$5.611.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 rises 16 basis points, to 12.26%; DI for January 2025 advances 13 basis points at 12.28%; and the DI for January 2027 is up 14 basis points, at 12.23%.

In the United States, futures indices are rising again. Last Friday, the New York Stock Exchanges renewed record scores. The latest data from the US labor market injected additional vitality into the business and Congress finally approved the more than $1 trillion infrastructure project. The text must be sanctioned by President Joe Biden.

Dow Jones futures advanced 0.18%; the S&P 500 futures had a slight increase of 0.06% and the Nasdaq Futures retreated 0.02%. In Europe, the Stoxx 600, which brings together shares of companies in key sectors from 17 countries, fell 0.08%.

Asian stock exchanges had mixed performances this Monday. Over the weekend, official figures showed that China’s exports expanded 27.1% year-on-year in October, surpassing expectations and helping the country register a record trade surplus of US$ 84.54 billion. On the other hand, Chinese imports advanced less than expected in the same comparison, with an increase of 20.6%.

Also in China, the week begins with an important meeting of the Chinese Communist Party, which meets until the 11th. It will debate the next steps of the “common prosperity” program, which will define new government interventions in the private sector.

The Shanghai SE Index closed slightly higher by 0.2%; the Hang Seng, in Hong Kong, fell 0.43%; and Kospi, from South Korea, retreated 0.31%.

Futures market prices for Brent-type barrel of crude oil advanced more than 0.80%; those of oil type WTI, about 1%; and those of iron ore, more than 1.42%. The ore traded on the Dalian stock exchange rose 1.42% to 570.5 yuan, equivalent to US$ 89.21.

Petrobras (PETR4) concluded the sale of its shareholdings in Termelétrica Potiguar and Companhia Energética Manauara to Global Participações Energia.

The transaction was concluded with the payment of R$155.6 million to Petrobras, already with the adjustments foreseen in the contracts, of which R$79.4 million by TEP and R$76.2 million by CEM.

Still in highlights, President Jair Bolsonaro repeated on Saturday that the government is studying some way to privatize Petrobras. In a speech to supporters after a motorcycle in the city of Ponta Grossa, the president stated that he wants to “get rid” of the state-owned company.

BB Security (BBSE3)

BB Seguridade (BBSE3) reported adjusted net income of R$975.8 million in the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21), a decrease of 11% compared to the same period in 2020.

According to the company, the result for the quarter was negatively impacted by R$ 30.5 million by the increase in the CSLL rate by 5 pp for insurance and capitalization companies, pursuant to Law No. 14,183 of 07/14/2021 in force until the end this year.

M. Dias Branco (MEDIA3)

M. Dias Branco (MDIA3), leader in the biscuit and pasta markets in Brazil, recorded a net profit of R$ 196.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, a drop of 25.9% compared to the same period in 2020, how much profit was R$265.4 million.

This is due to a decline in demand after the peak of consumption caused by social isolation measures against the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the company said on Friday.

Income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) was R$286.6 million in the quarter, down 12.6% compared to the R$328 million recorded in the third quarter of last year, with unfavorable exchange rate impacts and of smaller volumes.

Bradesco BBI expects a positive reaction from the shares of M. Dias Branco (MDIA3) after the adjusted Ebitda is 24% above market consensus and 57% above the bank’s estimate.

In addition, the Ebitda margin recovered much faster than expected by the bank, as a result of price increases and expense cuts, reaching 4.4 pp above BBI’s forecast. The bank maintains an outperform valuation for shares and a target price of R$40.00.

Itaú BBA evaluates the reported numbers as positive, with emphasis on the strong recovery of margins in the period. According to Itaú BBA, the result was mainly driven by the company’s pricing strategy, which triggered a margin expansion as prices rose faster than costs.

The bank maintains a marketperform valuation for M. Dias Branco shares (MDIA3), and a target price of R$ 30.00, compared to the price on Friday (05) of R$ 30.55.

Gol (GOLL4) recorded a 13.9% increase in demand for domestic flights (RPK) in October 2021 compared to the same month in 2020.

The offer of flights, measured by the indicator seat per kilometer offered (ASK), rose 5.3% in 3Q21.

In October, Gol transported 1.9 million passengers, an increase of 23.4% over October 2020.

Oncoclinics (ONCO3)

Oncoclínicas do Brasil Serviços Médicos (ONCO3) announced today (8) that Cristiano Camargo will take up the position of Strategy and Investor Relations Officer of the company.

Cristiano Camargo will succeed Eric Alencar in the Investor Relations role, while Alencar remains as Chief Financial Officer of Oncoclínicas.

Aura Minerals (AURA33)

Aura Minerals (AURA33) released on Monday the results of the preliminary economic assessment (PEA) of the company’s subsidiary, Matupá Gold Project, in the municipality of Matupá, Mato Grosso, Brazil.

Based on the PEA, it is estimated that the Project will require total investments of approximately US$94.6 million, with a payback of 2.1 years and should generate a net present value (NPV) of approximately US$86 million.

The projections use the gold price as agreed by market analysts for the projected period at the weighted average of US$1.552 per ounce, and an exchange rate of US$1.00 = R$5.143.

Assuming the gold price at $1,800 per ounce and 50% leverage, the expected Return on Assets (ROE) for the Project is 71.1%, and an estimated NPV of approximately $134.1 million.

During the first three years of the Project, Aura Minerals anticipates that it will achieve an average annual gold production of more than 60,000 ears and an average Total Cash Cost (AISC) of US$591.4 per ounce.

During the estimated first seven years of useful life (LOM), the average annual production is estimated at 42,700 ounces of gold, with an AISC of US$765 per ounce.

The initial estimate for the project’s LOM is seven years, based on updated mineral resources as per the project’s technical report.

Aura acquired the Project in 2018, as a result of the Company’s merger with Rio Novo Gold.

Bradesco BBI began coverage of Getnet shares (GETT11) with a neutral rating and target price for 2022 of R$ 6.10 per share, implying an upside of 32%.

While the upside potential looks attractive, the bank believes the market may require stronger evidence of Getnet’s performance as an independent company for a reclassification to materialize.

In addition, Bradesco BBI highlights risks such as lower liquidity of shares and potential risks of conflict of interest arising from the relationship with its new controlling shareholder, Grupo Santander.

Unidas (LCAM3) purchased 100% of Sofit’s capital, with a portion in cash and another portion through the delivery of shares of the car rental company.

Sofit operates with online systems for fleet management and is the main reference in this segment, selling cutting-edge technology adapted to meet various fleet operations processes in Brazil.

Credit Suisse expects Raízen (RAIZ4) to post strong profits in general in the 2Q22 crop result, which is equivalent to the 3Q21 of the calendar year, this Thursday (11), after the market closes.

The bank explains that the company’s results will be helped by the positive dynamics of prices in the sugar and renewable businesses. Thus, Credit Suisse projects Ebitda of R$ 3.2 billion and net income of R$ 1.3 billion.

The bank maintains an outperform valuation for Raízen shares (RAIZ4), and a target price of R$ 10.00, compared to Friday’s (05) quotation of R$ 6.75.

(with Reuters and Estadão Content)

