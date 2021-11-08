Gabriel Pereira drops out of production after renovation with Corinthians; Mosquito asks for passage again

Corinthians agreed to renew Gabriel Pereira’s contract last Sunday. Since then, the Alvinegra team has entered the field twice, against Chapecoense and Fortaleza, and the player has had a drop in performance. On the other hand, Gustavo Mosquito, who started as a reserve in both matches, showed good performances.

Accustomed to great performances, Gabriel Pereira was elected Corinthians’s best player in October by the audience of My Timon, with an average rating of 6.7. However, something different happened after the victory against Fortaleza. The young man, who was replaced by Gustavo Silva at half-time, got the worst score, with an average of 3.2.

In the evaluation of the fans after the victory with Chapecoense, Gabriel Pereira had been left with 5.5. The drop in grades reflects the difficulties the midfielder has been facing on the field. His performances below expectations make room for Gustavo.

In the two recent clashes, the entry of Mosquito served to give greater depth to the team. Thus, the goals on both occasions came after his introduction to the squad in the second half. His average in these matches was 8.45.

Timão competes in the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship this Wednesday. At 19h, the club faces Atlético-MG in Belo Horizonte. Given the latest presentations, Mosquito could win the starting position in the next duel.

On the other hand, Gabriel Pereira can stay on the bench at Mineirão, something that hasn’t happened since September 7, when the opposite substitution took place. Since then, the young man has always been among the holders.

