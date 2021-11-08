GAECO and Military Police carry out operation against sexual exploitation and organized crime in Uberlândia – Diário de Uberlândia

This Monday (8), Operation Libertas was launched in Uberlândia. The main crimes investigated are criminal association, sexual exploitation, maintenance of a prostitution house, theft, bodily injury, murder, attempted and consummated, illegal harassment, threats, possession and possession of firearms. In all, three arrest warrants and 11 search and seizure warrants are served. The Diário received information that the former councilor of Uberlândia, Pamela Volp, is among those investigated and would have been arrested this morning during the operation.

The investigations were conducted by the Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime (GAECO), in conjunction with the Military Police (PM) and the 18th Prosecutor’s Office of Uberlândia. The investigations demonstrate the existence of a criminal association aimed at establishing a monopoly on the sexual exploitation of transvestites and transsexuals in the city and region, through threats, serious bodily injuries against those who try to practice prostitution independently of the criminal group.

The investigations also pointed out that the criminal consortium exploits a large network of prostitution involving transvestites and transsexuals, as well as financing aesthetic procedures, such as industrial silicone, carried out clandestinely and illegally. In addition to the crimes mentioned, there are suspicions of completed and attempted murders involving those investigated.

About 60 soldiers participate in the operation to fulfill the warrants. Investigations are still ongoing, conducted by the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG). A press conference was called this Monday morning. The Diary follows and brings more information at any time.

