Gasly vibrates with “lonely race” in Mexico and rhythm to hold on to Ferrari

Pierre Gasly returned to stand out a lot and crossed the finish line in Mexico in fourth place. This Sunday (7), the Frenchman celebrated the fact of having made a solitary race, after all, this meant a stronger rhythm in relation, mainly, to the Ferrari duo, which reached the following positions.

Gasly spoke of the start of the Mexico City GP, which almost made him get involved in an accident, with the crash between Daniel Ricciardo and Valtteri Bottas. After the scare, however, peace of mind to take home fourth position.

“The start was a bit frantic, with the crash between Ricciardo and Bottas and that made me go to the grass together with Pérez, preventing us from crashing with them. After that, the pace was amazing. The whole race I was lonely, I managed to hold the Ferraris lap after lap, it was a good day to drive the car. Good balance, good potential, good result”, he said.

Pierre Gasly came fourth in Mexico (Photo: AlphaTauri)

Pierre spoke of Ferrari’s advances, which had no effect at any time, even when the team reversed the positions of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. Ponto to AlphaTauri’s pace.

“The entire race I had under control, I managed to get everything off the tires, my pace was there the whole time. They tried with Sainz, they tried with Leclerc, but we had more rhythm”, he added.

The next stage of the season is special because it will mark the return of Formula 1 to Brazil after a year of absence. The São Paulo GP happens this week, between November 12th and 14th, with ‘in loco’ coverage of the BIG PRIZE in Interlagos.

