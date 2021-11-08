Germany has the highest infection rate since the start of the pandemic

Germany’s coronavirus infection rate is at its highest level since the start of the pandemic, public health data showed on Monday, and doctors warned they would need to postpone scheduled operations in the coming weeks to deal with the virus.

The seven-day incidence rate, which is the number of people per 100,000 people infected over the past week, has risen to 201.1, higher than a previous record of December 197.6 last year, revealed the data from the Robert Koch Institute on Monday.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus rose from 4,767,033 the day before to 4,782,546. The number of deaths increased by 33 and reached 96,558.

Bavarian State Prime Minister Markus Soeder called for more decisive action in light of the new peak in the incidence rate. More needs to be done “than a little compulsory screening in nursing homes,” he told Deutschlandfunk radio.

He called for tests to be offered free of charge, for vaccination centers to be reactivated and for states and the federal government to coordinate their strategies. Germany has abolished free testing to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Christian Karagiannidis, scientific director of the association of intensive and emergency medicine Divi, said an expected increase in coronavirus cases in the coming weeks would lead to the postponement of some scheduled operations.