Girl is rescued by police after using gesture of help popularized in TikTok – Mundo

a young woman from North Caroline, in the United States, who was missing, was rescued by the state police of kentucky after asking for help with known gestures in the TikTok for representing domestic violence. The information is from CNN.

In the rescue operation, police arrested a man and charged him with illegal imprisonment and possession portraying an issue of underage sexual performance on Thursday (4).

The 16-year-old’s parents reported their daughter missing Nov. 2, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, a driver contacted police to report seeing a girl in distress in a vehicle on the highway.

“The driver was behind the vehicle and noticed a female passenger making hand gestures that are known on the social network TikTok for representing violence at home – I need help – domestic violence,” says the statement published on Friday by the cabinet.

distress call

Subtitle:

Hand gesture is to indicate that the person is in danger Photograph:

Facebook/Canadian Women’s Foundation

The gesture is made with one hand and can be used by anyone when in danger, as the Canadian Women’s Foundation publication teaches. The person should raise the hand with the palm facing outwards, then place the thumb in the palm of the hand and close the other fingers to secure the thumb.

Police told the channel WYMT, affiliate of CNN, that the teenager learned the gesture on TikTok. The person who made the complaint to the emergency service followed the other vehicle for 11 kilometers transmitting information to the police, according to the station. The police were then able to locate the car and rescue the girl.

Path

Subtitle:

Police received information from a driver to manage to capture the man Photograph:

Facebook/Kentucky State Police

The suspect took the North Carolina teenager to Ohio, where he has a family, police said. The man left Ohio after relatives discovered the girl was a minor and reported missing.

“We don’t know how long while they were driving from Ohio she was doing this for other drivers, hoping they’d notice she was in danger, but someone finally recognized it,” said Gilbert Acciardo, assistant to the Laurel County Sheriff.