Globo displays image of Faustão during homage

In the live edition of “Domingão com Huck”, this evening, Fausto Silva, former Sunday afternoon presenter on Rede Globo and now on Band, returned to having his image shown on Rio de Janeiro’s broadcaster during the tribute to the singer Marília Mendonça.

After the duo João Neto and Frederico told the story of how they met Marília Mendonça, Luciano Huck announced that he would show two passages by the artist alongside Fausto Silva in the famous painting Arquivo Confidencial.

We started reviewing the important things that happened and there’s no way and I want to put it, I insist on putting it. When I saw the images on this same stage here. I paved Saturday’s road, which thank God Marcos Mion is walking very well and traveling very competently. Sunday’s road was built and paved by my dear friend Fausto Silva. and it’s a lot of work to make television well done, cool, heart and soul. One of the most important paintings in the history of “Domingão”, without the slightest doubt, is the Confidential Archive, which was when the artist arrived at the Olympics, and Marília had that moment.

Afterwards, the presenter of “Domingão com Huck” sent a message directly to Faustão.

Good to see you here on the screen, Faust. I missed you!

Faustão’s departure from Globo

Without an agreement to renew his contract with Rede Globo, Fausto Silva made his return to the Band in 2022, but had in mind to fulfill the active relationship until the end of this year to end the 32-year cycle in charge of “Domingão”.

However, after being hospitalized to treat a urinary infection, last June, the presenter did not return to Rede Globo’s screens and had his contract terminated with just under six months to go.

Thus, Tiago Leifert was tasked with concluding the dispute for the “Super Dance of the Famous”, which ended last August, and Luciano Huck left “Caldeirão do Huck” to debut on Sundays with “Domingão com Huck”.

Faustão, on the other hand, works alongside his wife, Luciana Cardoso, to debut in 2022 his new show on Band. More than 300 professionals, from different areas, are involved in the production of the new program at Band. As reported by columnist Ricardo Feltrin, from splash, Fausto’s teams work up to 16 hours a day to put the program on the air.