Globo helicopter pilot prays after forced landing – Gerais

After the scare, a great relief. A video released this Monday morning (8/11) shows pilot Dudu Barbatti praying after the forced landing of the Globo network helicopter on a soccer field in Bairro Teixeira Dias, Regio do Barreiro, in Belo Horizonte. All three occupants left unharmed. According to the Fire Department, the suspicion that the aircraft has gone through a mechanical failure.

A source informed the



State of Minas



Barbatti said they were about to go live when there was a loss of power on the aircraft. The article tried to contact him, but even the publication of the article was unsuccessful. However, he left a message on Instagram Stories. “Thank God we’re all fine, friends! I’ll give you more news later!”

Pilot Dudu Barbatti prays after crash landing in Bairro Teixeira Dias (photo: Internet reproduction)

– Read: Globo’s helicopter had problems in Pernambuco last year

On Sunday, Barbatti, who worked on the coverage of the air accident that ended with the death of singer Marlia Mendona and four other people in Caratinga, in Vale do Rio Doce, published a post on the same social network in which he reflected on the tragedy.

“That feeling that death has visited next door, and that it’s always hanging around… But that also makes us always keep our eyes open for life! Sad for those who are gone, may they continue their walk towards the greater light… Happy for once again being able to do the work that I love with excellence!”, he wrote in the caption of the photo.