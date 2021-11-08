Globo kills HD pay TV pioneer and launches new channel for 2022; know what· TV news

Globo will close the Mais na Tela channel, successor to Mais Globosat, one of the pioneers in high definition image transmission on pay TV. Starting in 2022, the group will air a new channel dedicated to tourism and lifestyle. The name chosen was Travel Mode. The official announcement will take place in the next few days.

Mode Viagem will reuse some attractions that were already part of the old channel and reprise contents that were originally produced by Multishow. Programs such as Anota Aí with Titi Muller and Lugar Incomum with Didi Wagner will be on the new schedule.

According to the TV news, among the attractions that will be part of Modo Viagem are the program Ruas Brasil Afora, presented by Rodrigo Ruas, who already had a program of this kind in Band. In it, the presenter crosses the world in search of unique experiences and shows the best way to go, what to take, where to eat and the best time of year for each destination.

Incredible Hotels and Vinhos.Br will also be on the channel’s grid. The first shows details of five-star hotels that are the destination of millionaires around the world. The second has the attraction of killing the public’s curiosity about how the best wines in Brazil and the world are produced.

The story of Mais Globosat/Mais na Tela

Mais na Tela was a continuation of Mais Globosat, which had been on air since 2007, when high definition broadcasting began in Brazil. Its initial name was Globosat HD and it brought together several live events and productions from Globosat channels. It was one of the first pay TV channels to have its programming fully broadcast in high definition, a novelty for the time.

In 2012, Globo changed its name and it was renamed Mais Globosat, due to the launch of the high definition signal of the group’s other channels, such as SporTV, Multishow, GNT, among others.

Since October 2020, the channel took the name Globosat and became Mais na Tela. The removal of the old brand is due to the unification of all Grupo Globo companies.