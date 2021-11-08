Grief! Ex-Corinthians and Athletico Paranaense idol dies aged 77

Credit: Disclosure

Former striker Barcímio Sicupira, who played for Corinthians, Botafogo, and is the greatest idol in the history of Athletico Paranaense, died this Sunday (7), aged 77. The information was confirmed by Athletico Paranaense.

Sicupira was the top scorer in the history of Hurricane with 158 goals. Champion of Paraná for the club in 1970, he also won the Campeonato Carioca for Botafogo, and two Tournaments Rio-São Paulo for the same club. Currently, Sicupira was a sports commentator on Rádio Banda B, in Curitiba.

Athletico Paranaense’s idol underwent lung surgery in recent days, but the exact reason for his death was not disclosed.

The former striker was revealed by Ferroviário-PR in 1962, moving to Botafogo in 1964. He stayed at the Rio de Janeiro club until 1968, when he joined Athletico Paranaense. He shone in the Hurricane and went to Corinthians in 1972, where he played in the Brazilian Championship that year. He returned to Athletico to end his career, which ended in 1975.

Sicupira was also known for his looks, as from the beginning of his professional career he sported one of the most recognizable mustaches in Brazilian football. Even retired, he kept his look as a sports commentator. The former player was still trained in physical education.

