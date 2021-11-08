GTA Trilogy and Forza Horizon 5 are featured in this week’s releases | Action games

They are also accompanied by the adventures of the RPG series Shin Megami Tensei 5 on Nintendo Switch, a new attempt to build a park of dinosaurs with Jurassic World Evolution 2 and the anniversary edition of The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim. See more details about each release, such as date, price and the platforms on which they are available.

🎮 Xbox Game Pass welcomes GTA San Andreas, Forza Horizon 5 and more in November

1 out of 10 GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas feature major visual improvements in new pack — Photo: Disclosure/Rockstar Games GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas feature major visual improvements in new pack — Photo: Press/Rockstar Games

The GTA: The Trilogy compilation will feature the first three games in the series, originally released on PlayStation 2: GTA 3, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas, remastered for the next generation of consoles. Each of the games has been updated with new, more detailed 3D models for the characters and a new lighting system. A very welcome change in gameplay is that the titles feature new controls for shootouts, like GTA 5, as gun gameplay wasn’t one of the franchise’s strong points at the time.

2 out of 10 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will feature remastered versions of GTA 3, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas — Photo: Reproduction/Microsoft Store Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will feature remastered versions of GTA 3, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas — Photo: Reproduction/Microsoft Store

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is available for PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One and Nintendo Switch for R$ 299.90 in digital version. The physical version of the collection will only be out on December 7th. On PC, by Rockstar Games Launcher, the game costs R$ 319.90. The remastering of GTA: San Andreas will be available on Xbox Game Pass at no extra cost.

Forza Horizon 5 – November 8 – XBSX/S, XB, PC

The newest game in the Forza Horizon saga will take players to a vast open world in the lands of Mexico, with maps that use the same technology as the Microsoft Flight Simulator game to recreate some of the most interesting areas of the country. Controlling a wide variety of cars to explore environments or participate in racing events, players will travel through jungles, mountains and snowy areas while facing various weather phenomena such as sandstorms and tropical rains.

3 out of 10 Forza Horizon 5 is one of the great Xbox launches for 2021 — Photo: Playback/Bruno Magalhães Forza Horizon 5 is one of the great Xbox launches for 2021 — Photo: Playback/Bruno Magalhães

Forza Horizon 5 is available for R$ 249.90 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC. The game is also available at no extra cost to Xbox Game Pass subscribers, with Xbox Cloud Gaming support.

PUBG: New State – November 11 – Android and iOS

The popular Battle Royale from PUBG Mobile will have an evolution with PUBG: New State, a new game in the series that maintains the elements of Battle Royale, where whoever manages to stay alive among the 100 participants wins. The story of the title takes place in the distant future of the original PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), in the year 2051, when new factions emerge and begin to face each other. The game features an 8x8km area map, new vehicles and new gameplay actions such as dodging and calling a drone for support. PUBG: New State will be available for free for Android and iPhone (iOS) devices.

4 out of 10 PUBG: New State Moves Players into the Future of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Series with New Features — Photo: Playback/Google Play PUBG: New State takes players into the future of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds series with new features — Photo: Playback/Google Play

Shin Megami Tensei November 5th – 12th – SW

Japan’s popular RPG series, which created spinoffs like the Persona franchise, has now reached its fifth exclusive chapter for Nintendo’s hybrid console. The game’s story begins with a young man who investigates a tunnel in Tokyo, Japan, due to rumors about something supernatural. After an earthquake, he finds himself in a new post-apocalyptic world, at war between angels and demons, called Da’at.

In this world he merges with a mysterious creature and becomes a “Nahobino”, a neutral species with the power both to face demons and to befriend them to fight by his side. Shin Megami Tensei 5 is available for Nintendo Switch for R$250.79.

5 out of 10 Shin Megami Tensei 5 brings a traditional role-playing adventure in a post-apocalyptic version of Tokyo, Japan — Photo: Play/Nintendo Game Store Shin Megami Tensei 5 brings a traditional role-playing adventure in a post-apocalyptic version of Tokyo, Japan — Photo: Play/Nintendo Game Store

Jurassic World Evolution 2 – November 9 – PS5, XBSX/S, PS4, XB and PC

Following the popular dinosaur park building simulator, players will be able to erect new facilities, blend dinosaur DNA to create attractions, and spare no expense in a story set after the events of the movie Jurassic World: Endangered Kingdom. The game also includes the presence of characters from the movies, such as Dr. Ian Malcom and Claire Dearing. In the Portuguese version they will be voiced by Hélio Ribeiro and Sylvia Salustti. Jurassic World Evolution 2 will be available for R$299.90 on PlayStation platforms, R$334.95 on Xbox consoles and R$109.99 for PC.

6 out of 10 Jurassic World Evolution 2 allows users to create their own rides in their dinosaur park — Photo: Reproduction/Microsoft Store Jurassic World Evolution 2 allows users to create their own rides in their dinosaur park — Photo: Reproduction/Microsoft Store

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition – November 11 – PS5, XBSX/S, PS4, XB and PC

Developer Bethesda has released a new version of The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim to celebrate the game’s 10th anniversary, originally released on November 11, 2011. The game’s commemorative title will include all content from Skyrim: Special Edition, with expansions like Dawnguard, Hearthfire and Dragonborn for players to once again save the world from destruction as the chosen Dovakiin.

This version will also bring improvements to the next generation consoles, 48 ​​Creation Club content already released and 26 more unreleased. Creation Club items are produced by Bethesda developers and third-party creators, such as weapons, armor, enemies, quests and more. The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition will be a free upgrade for users who already own the 2016 Special Edition and for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

7 out of 10 The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition celebrates franchise anniversary with improvements and new features — Photo: Disclosure/Bethesda The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition celebrates franchise anniversary with improvements and news — Photo: Disclosure/Bethesda

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – November 11 – SW

Long ago, in a galaxy far away, gamers were introduced to an original Star Wars story that takes place thousands of years before the movies. Originally, Knights of the Old Republic was the first RPG in the Star Wars franchise, released in 2003 and developed by BioWare, known for several famous RPG series such as Mass Effect and Dragon Age.

The story follows a Force-sensitive character who must decide whether to use his powers for good or surrender to the dark side through choices throughout the story. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic will be available on the Nintendo Switch for R$76.45.

8 of 10 Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic brings an old history of the franchise now also on Nintendo Switch — Photo: Play/Nintendo Game Store Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic brings an old franchise history now also on Nintendo Switch — Photo: Play/Nintendo Game Store

Football Manager 2022 – November 9 – XBSX/S, XB, And, iOS and PC

In this football game, players step out of direct action to take on a strategic role of managing a team and determining how it will behave on the pitch. You can choose strategies, roster players and even be a scout to discover new talents for your team.

Unfortunately, Football Manager 2022 will not be released in Brazil due to legal issues regarding licensing restrictions. Gamers in other parts of the world will still be able to enjoy the game, with PC and Xbox versions available at no extra cost on the Xbox Game Pass.

9 out of 10 Football Manager 2022 is a football game that allows players to manage their own team, but it won’t come out in Brazil — Photo: Reproduction/Steam Football Manager 2022 is a football game that allows players to manage their own team, but it won’t come out in Brazil — Photo: Reproduction/Steam

Blue Reflection: Second Light – November 8th – PS4, SW and PC

The newest RPG in the Blue Reflection series features a group of young friends who find themselves in an abandoned school, surrounded by water and with no memories of how they ended up there. Together they will discover mysterious paths, new powers and monsters that will try to attack them. When not in combat, however, they can organize the school in their own way and build whatever they want in the free space. Blue Reflection: Second Light is available on PS4 for R$299.90, on Nintendo Switch for R$351.84 and on PC for R$109.99.

10 out of 10 Blue Reflection: Second Light is a game that mixes school life, mysteries and combats against monsters in an adventure for young girls — Photo: Playback/Nintendo Game Store Blue Reflection: Second Light is a game that mixes school life, mysteries and combats against monsters in an adventure for young girls — Photo: Playback/Nintendo Game Store

With information from Metacritic, PlayStation Store (1, two and 3), Microsoft Store (1, two and 3), Nintendo Game Store (1, two, 3 and 4), Steam (1, two, 3 and 4), Google Play, App Store, Rockstar Games, Elder Scrolls, PC Gamer, PUBG New State, Indian Express, Football Manager