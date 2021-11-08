Gui Araujo, Bil and Rico participate in the Fire Trial

The lucky ones who will participate in this week’s Fire Trial of “A Fazenda 13” already have a name: Gui Araujo, Bil and Rico.

Adriane Galisteu called the pawns for the draw and, this time, the balls could be orange or red. Whoever took the red automatically was out, and the orange, should choose a pawn to participate in the race in his place.

Only Dayane, Dynho and Sthefane took the orange ball and lost the chance to compete, giving way to another pawn.

Dayane chose Rico, Dynho chose Gui Araujo and Sthefane gave the opportunity to Bil. Who will be the best in this dispute?

Moments before the draw, Galisteu went live on Playplus to announce the power of this week’s red flame: the owner of this power has two options, win 5 thousand reais and keep the remaining one, or win 10 thousand reais and choose the fourth roceiro.

The Trial of Fire is worth the power of the red and yellow flame, the latter, which will only be revealed on Tuesday, the day of formation of the garden.

Remember that whoever loses the race is automatically in the stall, running the risk of being pulled into the field.