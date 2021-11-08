Gui Araujo wants to resume romance with Duda Reis

Matters of the heart are always on the agenda among pedestrians and on Sunday night, November 7th, Rich Melquiades and Solange Gomes talked about relationship in the bedroom. Next to them, Gui Araújo overheard the conversation and joined in with a compromising sigh.

“Oh, Maria Eduarda…”, sighed the pawn.

Gugu’s ex-bathtub wanted to know who it was. The pawn explained that it was his ex and Rich tried to detail exactly who was said whose.

“She’s Borel’s ex”, delivered the man from Alagoas.

Solange was confused: “Hey, guys!”.

Gui Araujo, then, explained: “We’re done, but if she’s there when I get back…”, he said.

Earlier, seeing the sandal of Mileide Mihaile, the ex-MTV had already mentioned the ex-fiancée of Negative.: “Duda only wears sandals like that, wherever she goes. If you are going to play football, go with sandals like this”.

It is noteworthy that as soon as he had his name involved in the “compromising disclosures” of Gui Araujo, in mid-October, Duda spoke on Twitter.

“I’m glad I remind you that there are certain things/people that will never change and I’m glad I’m grateful for another huge deliverance in my life,” he wrote.

It’s Tuesday that Gui Araújo said he’s going to send a kiss to Duda Reis live ☺️ — I’m saying everything (@tofalandotudoo) November 8, 2021

THEIR KING?

They are not rare in confinement sometimes and that Gui Araujo comments about his ex-girlfriends and possible affairs. Little does he know that his lines are reverberating out here too.

In the list of exposed by Gui, they have already been mentioned Anitta, jade picon and Gabi Brandt.

At dawn this Monday, November 8th, Gui Araujo continued talking about his love investments and was questioned by Solange Gomes.

“You like new girls, don’t you Gui?”

Man, I like girls. So if she’s young, if she’s old… It’s something else,” he said.

Laughing, Solange Gomes agreed: “Me too, same thing.”

Rich he wanted to know if the person was referring to men or women: “You like it again, old, it doesn’t matter, right?”.

The model stated that she prefers the older ones, despite having already stayed with the new ones: “Many years ago I stayed with a (new one) because then the difference wasn’t so much either”.

Bill he reinforced that it is the younger ones who “get at him”, not the other way around: “Everyone says: ‘Ah! you only date the young ones’. But it’s the opposite, the young ones like me, because before, these young ones were too young to be with me, got it? Then when they grew up…”

At this point, the transmission was interrupted.

ERASMO TALKS ABOUT CANCELLATION

After leaving the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13”, Record TV, Erasmus Viana talked about the possible cancellation he might face out of the game. He highlighted that any speech can gain negative repercussions, therefore, he does not value criticism on social networks.

When talking to Lucas Maciel and Lidi Lisbon about the recurring fact on the networks, the ex of Gabi Pugliesi he stressed that he does not intend to be shaken by such a move. This is because, according to him, people are ‘cancelled’ for any reason.

“We are experiencing a moment of cancellation for anything. Anything that is said has a great reverberation. Sometimes my temper may have made me fall into my own traps”, highlighted the athlete.

Then, Lidi Lisboa asked what he considers cancellation. According to the influencer, it is an attack that he has lived before, but which he already despises. Furthermore, he reinforced that he has already been through this and that it is not beneficial for his personal life.

“Cancellation is something that has happened to me before, which is something I completely despise,” he clarified.

Finally, he also stated that the cancellation puts pressure on those who suffer and does not provide an opportunity for those canceled to actually regret or apologize for one fact or another.

“People have the right to review their attitudes, to apologize. People are very intolerant, everyone has the right to make mistakes, to have the humility to apologize”, he highlighted.

