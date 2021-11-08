Gusttavo Lima asks for prayers for Marília Mendonça’s team who worked with Cristiano Araújo: ‘Going through everything again’ | Goiás

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

“At this moment, I can only think of our co-workers who used to accompany Cristiano Araújo and are now going through everything again!”, he writes.

Still in the publication, the singer says he is sorry for the death of the queen of suffering.

“Impossible not to put oneself in place, impossible not to feel the pain, not to suffer together! My friends, we can only pray for all of you, only God to give us strength”, he vents.

At Marília’s wake, the band cried during the entrance and was received to applause from fans and family members, to the sound of the song “Nights Treacherous” (see video below). All were uniformed with the artist’s brand. The team was in Caratinga (MG) working on the show that the artist would do in the city.

Marília Mendonça’s team arrives at a wake with the song ‘Nights Traiçoeiras’

The 26-year-old singer from Goiás died on Friday in a plane crash in Carantinga (MG). In addition to her, four other people were on the aircraft and also died.

2 of 4 Cenipa pilots and technician collect clues from the plane that crashed causing the death of singer Marília Mendonça and four other people — Photo: Carlos Eduardo Alvim/TV Globo Pilots and technician from Cenipa collect clues from the plane that crashed causing the death of singer Marília Mendonça and four other people — Photo: Carlos Eduardo Alvim/TV Globo

The singer’s body was buried this Saturday night in the Parque Memorial cemetery, in Goiânia, in a ceremony reserved for family and close friends. The body of Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, the singer’s advisor and uncle who also died in the accident, was buried in the same place.

Before that, a crowd attended the wake at the Ginásio Goiânia Arena and paid homage.

3 of 4 The singers Maiara and Maraisa and the singers Henrique and Juliano participate in the procession in a Firefighter car of the singer Marília Mendonça on the road in Goiânia (GO), this Saturday (6). — Photo: BECKER/FUTURA PRESS/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT The singers Maiara and Maraisa and the singers Henrique and Juliano participate in the procession in a Firefighter car of the singer Marília Mendonça on the road in Goiânia (GO), this Saturday (6). — Photo: BECKER/FUTURA PRESS/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT

In addition to Marília and her uncle, the pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Júnior died in the accident; the copilot, Tarciso Pessoa Viana; and producer Henrique Ribeiro.

The cause of the accident is still unknown. Cenipa, the Air Force body, is going to find out what happened. The plane took off from Goiânia in the early afternoon and fell into a waterfall in Caratinga around 4 pm.

Marília Mendonça’s body arrives at the cemetery in Goiânia

People from Marília Mendonça’s band arrive at the singer’s wake, in Goiânia.

At the wake, the singer’s team and band arrived crying and under a round of applause (see the video above). The tribute was to the sound of the hymn of praise “Noites Traiçoeiras”, famous with Father Marcelo Rossi. Marília’s team was in Caratinga preparing the show she would do.

Maiara & Maraisa, Matheus & Kauan, João Neto & Frederico, Luisa Sonza, Jorge (double with Mateus), Naiara Azevedo, Fernando (double with Sorocaba), Murilo Huff (ex Marília), Luisa (double with Maurílio) and João Reis , Cristiano Araújo’s father, were present.

Henrique & Juliano, great friends who encouraged the production company Workshow to launch her as a performer, sang during the wake. One of the most emotional moments was at the time of the song “Flor e o Beija-Flor” (see the duo’s tribute below).

Henrique and Juliano sing Flor eo Beija-flor at Marília Mendonça’s wake

Marília’s composition was recorded by the duo with her, in 2016. Verses such as “Ai que saudade for a hummingbird / Who kissed me then flew away / Too far away / Away from us” thrilled the fans.

The bodies of the singer and her uncle were veiled between 13:00 and 17:00, when the fans were able to say goodbye. The singer’s mother, Ruth Moreira, 53, had to be supported by Maiara. The day before, when she learned of her daughter’s death, she felt sick.

4 of 4 Ruth Moreira Dias, mother of Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça, cries beside the coffin. — Photo: Ueslei Marcelino Ruth Moreira Dias, mother of Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça, cries beside the coffin. — Photo: Ueslei Marcelino

See other news from the region at g1 Goiás.