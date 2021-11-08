Gusttavo Lima shows last meeting with Marília Mendonça

Singer Gusttavo Lima used social media this Saturday night (6/11), right after Marília Mendonça’s funeral, to share with fans the last meeting he had with the queen of suffering.

“I’m in shock. My record hasn’t gone down yet, I can’t understand it. It doesn’t enter my head that we lost you”, said the artist.

He also took advantage of the publication to remember the last time he saw the sertaneja. “I prefer to remember you like this, happy, radiant. This photo was last week, when we woke up drinking and laughing together.”

Marília Mendonça, 26, died in a plane crash last Friday (5/11). The singer went to Minas Gerais, where she had a concert scheduled, along with her uncle, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, and producer Henrique Ribeiro.

Pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros and co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana were also on the aircraft. Nobody survived the accident.

The singer was veiled and buried this Saturday (6/11), under strong emotion from fans, family and friends.