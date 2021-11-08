Gusttavo Lima talks about Marília Mendonça’s death: ‘I can’t understand’ | celebrities



Gusttavo Lima and Marília MendonçaReproduction/Instagram

Rio – Gusttavo Lima recorded a video to lament, once again, the death of singer Marília Mendonça, who was buried this Saturday after a procession in an open car through the streets of Goiânia that mobilized thousands of people. The country singer said he doesn’t understand why “the good guys go early”.

“Here still very confused, without understanding what happened. A great friend, great mother, incredible artist… I can’t understand why the good ones go early”, said Gustavo, who spoke about the greatness of the dead artist, at 26 years old , in a plane crash last Friday.

“Marília, without a doubt, was one of the greatest phenomena in music and will continue to be. A person only dies when his name is no longer spoken and that will not happen to Marília, who remains alive in our heart, within our mind… It will never be forgotten,” he continued through Instagram Stories.

Gusttavo also recalled the memory of the other four victims of the plane crash in a caratinga, city of Minas Gerais. “I’m sorry. A hug to all the families, her son, the band, production and team. A lot of strength for you. We have to continue our lives, but the nostalgia is something that never goes away. Marília was very happy to see us continue this journey that she participated for many years and for which she is also responsible, for this success of country music. May God protect us and that we can be more and more united, fair and loving. Life it’s a blow, it’s all over and we don’t even have time to say goodbye,” said the singer.

“Big hug to all the artists who took this decision by respecting this very difficult moment for all of us fans and friends of Marília. I want to thank all the fans who understood this delicate moment”, concluded the country singer.