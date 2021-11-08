Hamilton complains and says Bottas “left the door open for Max”

Lewis Hamilton only finished 2nd in Mexico and saw Verstappen increase the gap in the championship (Photo: Mercedes)

VERSTAPPEN SWALLOWS MERCEDES AT START AND WINS MEXICO CITY GP

After a good classification on Saturday (6), securing the front row at the start of the Mexico City GP, the two Mercedes were passed by Max Verstappen even before the first corner in the race. Shortly after the start, pole position Valtteri Bottas was side by side with Lewis Hamilton and the Dutchman took advantage. Mercedes talked about how their drivers would behave at the start of Sunday (7), but the British seven-time world champion stated after the dispute that the result did not go as planned.

“I had envisioned it differently, of course, in the sense that Valtteri might have a better start and I would try to get his vacuum,” Lewis said. “But then I stayed by your side, which was good. I was just covering my side of the track, trying to make sure nobody could come inside, trying to keep any Red Bulls I saw in the rearview behind,” said the seven-times champion, then complained about the way Bottas handled Verstappen’s approach. .

“I thought Valtteri would do the same, but he obviously left the door open for Max,” complained the Brit. “And Max was on the race line, he did a great job braking in turn 1 because I was on the inside, on the dirty side, so there was no hope for me,” he lamented.

Lewis Hamilton was not happy with Valtteri Bottas in Mexico (Photo: Mercedes)

In addition to Bottas’ bad start, the Finn was also touched by Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren in the first corner, which made the #77 car run in the middle of the track. Thus, it fell to Hamilton to stay between the two Red Bulls, trying to avoid the approach of Sergio Pérez.

“That made the race a lot more difficult, of course,” admitted Lewis. “Having only one car in front means they have a strategic advantage. I think Sergio was very close on the first stint, and I couldn’t get away from him. So there was a point where either we were going to undercut them, or they were going to do it with us. So we stopped, and I think the team did a great job – it’s just that we didn’t really have any more tires at the end”, lamented the Englishman.

The final part of the race booked a Perez with a breakneck pace, further reducing the advantage of the seven-time champion. Hamilton managed to hold the 2nd position, but highlighted the difficulty of holding the Mexican. “Where there is a will, there is a way. We managed to keep them behind. One more lap and I think it would be impossible”, concluded.