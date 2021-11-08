Harvey Milk: The Gay Activist Honored by the US Navy Decades After Being Banned

7 November 2021

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Vessel is one of six new ships named after famous civil rights leaders

The US Navy named a ship after a gay activist who was forced out of military service because of his sexual orientation in the 1950s.

The USNS Harvey Milk was launched in San Diego on Saturday (6/11) at a ceremony attended by Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro and Milk’s nephew Stuart.

The vessel is one of six new ships named after famous civil rights leaders in the United States.

Others include former Supreme Court President Earl Warren, assassinated presidential candidate Robert Kennedy and women’s rights activist Sojourner Truth.

Milk served as a diving officer and lieutenant aboard the submarine rescue ship USS Kittiwake during the Korean War.

But he was forced to leave the service after two weeks of interrogation about his sexuality in 1955.

‘Injustice’

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Milk became one of the first openly homosexual politicians in the US

After leaving military service, Milk became one of the first openly gay politicians in the United States and was elected in 1977 to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

But a year later, he was shot and killed by Dan White, a former city supervisor with whom he had frequently clashed.

Milk was wearing his Navy belt buckle when he was murdered.

His life was portrayed in a 2008 film that bears his name and was starred by actor Sean Penn.

Speaking at the ceremony, Secretary Del Toro said it was wrong for Milk to have been forced to “hide a very important part of his life” during his time in the Navy.

Credit, US NAVAL INSTITUTE Photo caption, Milk served in the US Navy during the Korean War

“For a long time, sailors like Lieutenant Milk were forced to live in the shadows or, worse yet, thrown out of our beloved Navy,” said Del Toro.

“This injustice is part of the Navy’s history, but so is the perseverance of all who continue to serve in the face of injustice.”

When Barack Obama’s government first announced its intention to name a ship Milk in 2016, some voiced opposition to the measure.

They suggested that Milk would have disapproved of the use of his name on a Navy ship, given his known opposition to the Vietnam War.