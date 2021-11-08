Harvey Milk: The Gay Activist Honored by the US Navy Decades After Being Banned

USNS Harvey Milk ship





Vessel is one of six new ships named after famous civil rights leaders

The US Navy named a ship after a gay activist who was forced out of military service because of his sexual orientation in the 1950s.

The USNS Harvey Milk was launched in San Diego on Saturday (6/11) at a ceremony attended by Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro and Milk’s nephew Stuart.

The vessel is one of six new ships named after famous civil rights leaders in the United States.

Others include former Supreme Court President Earl Warren, assassinated presidential candidate Robert Kennedy and women’s rights activist Sojourner Truth.