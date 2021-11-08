Health professionals vaccinated until May 6 receive a booster dose

This Monday (8/11), the Municipal Health Department will apply the booster dose against covid-19 for health professionals vaccinated with the second dose between April 30 and May 6, 2021.

The vaccine will be available at 50 points, from 8 am to 5 pm (list below). The group being summoned reaches the minimum interval of 180 days since the last dose.

Health professionals vaccinated with the second dose until April 29 and who have not yet appeared for the booster can also be vaccinated this Monday (8/11).

call message

Health professionals called for the booster dose will receive a message through the Saúde Já platform (application or website). The message is a form of reminder and a tool to encourage vaccination.

What to take

To receive the booster dose of the vaccine, the person must meet the call criteria, look for one of the vaccination points, from 8 am to 5 pm, taking an identification document with photo and CPF.

other groups

Vaccination points will also apply, on Monday (8/11), first dose in teenagers born until November 8, 2009 (12 years of age), second dose of Coronavac scheduled and will anticipate the second dose of Astrazeneca for those vaccinated between 9/9 to 13/9.

All vaccination points also remain on this Monday (8/11): recap of the first dose of people aged 13 or over, recap of the second dose of people already called, recap of the booster dose of the elderly already called (all with 68 years old or older vaccinated until May 3rd) and recap of booster dose for immunosuppressed vaccinated with a second dose until October 6th.

Vaccination sites

From 8am to 5pm

1 – US Pardinho Ombudsman

Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Ouvidor Pardinho Square

2 – US Parigot de Souza

Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado

3 – US Salvador Alende

Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1712 – Sitio Cercado

4 – New Neighborhood US

Rua Paulo Rio Branco de Macedo, 791 – Sítio Cercado

5 – US Sambaqui

Rua Roberto Dala Barba, 44 – Sítio Cercado

6 – US Bairro Alto

Rua Jornalista Alceu Chichorro, 314 – Bairro Alto

7 – US Santa Efigênia

Rua Voltaire, 139 – Barreirinha

8 – US Atuba

Rua Rio Pelotas, 820 – Bairro Alto

9 – US Tarumã

Rua José Veríssimo, 1352 – Bairro Alto

10 – US Branches

Rua Aldo Pinheiro, 60 – Abranches

11 – US Vila Diana

Rua René Descartes, 537 Abranches

12 – 48 – US Tingui

R. Nicolau Salomão, 671 – Tingui

13- US Vila Leonice

Av. Anita Garibaldi, 6814 – Waterfall

14 – US Visitation

Rua Dr. Bley Zornig, 3136 – Boqueirão

15 – US Jardim Paranaense

Rua Pedro Nabosne 57 – Alto Boqueirão

16 – US Vila Hauer

Waldemar Kost Street, 650 – Hauer

17 – US Tree fern

Rua Batista da Costa, 1163 – Xaxim

18 – US Pantanal

Rua Maria Marques de Camargo, 119 – Alto Boqueirão

19 – US Waldemar Monastier

Rua Romeu Bach, 80 – Boqueirão

20 – US Érico Veríssimo

Rua Expedicionario Francisco Pereira dos Santos, 510 – Alto Boqueirão

21 – US Tapajos

Rua André Ferreira de Camargo, 188 – Xaxim

22 – US Sister Teresa Araújo

Rua Maestro Carlos Frank, 785 – Boqueirão

23 – US Saint Peter

Bernardo Mann Street 131 – Xaxim

24 – US Mennonites

Rua Domicio da Costa, 52 – Xaxim

25 – US Camargo

Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru

26 – Uberaba US

Rua Cap. Leônidas Marques, 1392 – Uberaba

27 – US Iracema

Rua Professor Nivaldo Braga, 1.571 – Capão da Imbuia

28 – US Salgado Filho

Avenida Senador Salgado Filho, 5265 – Uberaba

29 – CIC People’s Club

Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, 700 – Industrial City

30 – US Oswaldo Cruz

Rua Pedro Gusso, 3749 – Industrial City

31 – US Athens

45 Emilia Erichsen Street – Industrial City

32 – US Vila Feliz

Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – New World

33 – US Aurora

500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New World

34 – US Fanny Lindóia

Rua Conde dos Arcos, 295 – Lindoia

35 – US Sacred Heart

Rua Antonio Claudino, 375 – Pinheirinho

36 – Rua da Cidadania do Fazendinha

1,700 Carlos Klemtz Street – Farm

37 – US Vila Guaíra

Rua São Paulo, 1.495 – Guaíra

38 – US Parolin

Rua Sergipe, 59 – Guaíra

39 – US Santa Quiteria 2

Rua Bocaíuva, 310 – Santa Quitéria

40 – US Pines

Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade

41 – US Orleans

Av. Ver. Toaldo Túlio, 4577 – Orleans

42 – US Campina do Siqueira

Rua General Mário Tourinho, 1684 – Campina do Siqueira

43 – US Butiatuvinha

Avenida Manoel Ribas, 8640 – Butiatuvinha

44 – US São Braz

Rua Antonio Escorsin, 1960 – São Braz

45 – US Vista Alegre

Rua Miguel de Lazari, 85 – Pilarzinho

46 – US Good Shepherd

Rua José Casagrande, 220 – Vista Alegre

47 – US União das Vilas

Rua Frederico Escorsin, 314 – São Braz

48 – US Palmeiras

R. João Batista Burbelo, 12 – Tatuquara

49 – US Cashbox*

Rua Delegado Bruno de Almeida, 7881 – Caximba

*US Caximba is open from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm

50 – Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara

Rua Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n – Tatuquara