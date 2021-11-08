Health professionals vaccinated until May 6 receive a booster dose

This Monday (8/11), the Municipal Health Department will apply the booster dose against covid-19 for health professionals vaccinated with the second dose between April 30 and May 6, 2021.
The vaccine will be available at 50 points, from 8 am to 5 pm (list below). The group being summoned reaches the minimum interval of 180 days since the last dose.
Health professionals vaccinated with the second dose until April 29 and who have not yet appeared for the booster can also be vaccinated this Monday (8/11).
call message
Health professionals called for the booster dose will receive a message through the Saúde Já platform (application or website). The message is a form of reminder and a tool to encourage vaccination.
What to take
To receive the booster dose of the vaccine, the person must meet the call criteria, look for one of the vaccination points, from 8 am to 5 pm, taking an identification document with photo and CPF.
other groups
Vaccination points will also apply, on Monday (8/11), first dose in teenagers born until November 8, 2009 (12 years of age), second dose of Coronavac scheduled and will anticipate the second dose of Astrazeneca for those vaccinated between 9/9 to 13/9.
All vaccination points also remain on this Monday (8/11): recap of the first dose of people aged 13 or over, recap of the second dose of people already called, recap of the booster dose of the elderly already called (all with 68 years old or older vaccinated until May 3rd) and recap of booster dose for immunosuppressed vaccinated with a second dose until October 6th.
Vaccination sites
From 8am to 5pm
1 – US Pardinho Ombudsman
Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Ouvidor Pardinho Square
2 – US Parigot de Souza
Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado
3 – US Salvador Alende
Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1712 – Sitio Cercado
4 – New Neighborhood US
Rua Paulo Rio Branco de Macedo, 791 – Sítio Cercado
5 – US Sambaqui
Rua Roberto Dala Barba, 44 – Sítio Cercado
6 – US Bairro Alto
Rua Jornalista Alceu Chichorro, 314 – Bairro Alto
7 – US Santa Efigênia
Rua Voltaire, 139 – Barreirinha
8 – US Atuba
Rua Rio Pelotas, 820 – Bairro Alto
9 – US Tarumã
Rua José Veríssimo, 1352 – Bairro Alto
10 – US Branches
Rua Aldo Pinheiro, 60 – Abranches
11 – US Vila Diana
Rua René Descartes, 537 Abranches
12 – 48 – US Tingui
R. Nicolau Salomão, 671 – Tingui
13- US Vila Leonice
Av. Anita Garibaldi, 6814 – Waterfall
14 – US Visitation
Rua Dr. Bley Zornig, 3136 – Boqueirão
15 – US Jardim Paranaense
Rua Pedro Nabosne 57 – Alto Boqueirão
16 – US Vila Hauer
Waldemar Kost Street, 650 – Hauer
17 – US Tree fern
Rua Batista da Costa, 1163 – Xaxim
18 – US Pantanal
Rua Maria Marques de Camargo, 119 – Alto Boqueirão
19 – US Waldemar Monastier
Rua Romeu Bach, 80 – Boqueirão
20 – US Érico Veríssimo
Rua Expedicionario Francisco Pereira dos Santos, 510 – Alto Boqueirão
21 – US Tapajos
Rua André Ferreira de Camargo, 188 – Xaxim
22 – US Sister Teresa Araújo
Rua Maestro Carlos Frank, 785 – Boqueirão
23 – US Saint Peter
Bernardo Mann Street 131 – Xaxim
24 – US Mennonites
Rua Domicio da Costa, 52 – Xaxim
25 – US Camargo
Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru
26 – Uberaba US
Rua Cap. Leônidas Marques, 1392 – Uberaba
27 – US Iracema
Rua Professor Nivaldo Braga, 1.571 – Capão da Imbuia
28 – US Salgado Filho
Avenida Senador Salgado Filho, 5265 – Uberaba
29 – CIC People’s Club
Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, 700 – Industrial City
30 – US Oswaldo Cruz
Rua Pedro Gusso, 3749 – Industrial City
31 – US Athens
45 Emilia Erichsen Street – Industrial City
32 – US Vila Feliz
Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – New World
33 – US Aurora
500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New World
34 – US Fanny Lindóia
Rua Conde dos Arcos, 295 – Lindoia
35 – US Sacred Heart
Rua Antonio Claudino, 375 – Pinheirinho
36 – Rua da Cidadania do Fazendinha
1,700 Carlos Klemtz Street – Farm
37 – US Vila Guaíra
Rua São Paulo, 1.495 – Guaíra
38 – US Parolin
Rua Sergipe, 59 – Guaíra
39 – US Santa Quiteria 2
Rua Bocaíuva, 310 – Santa Quitéria
40 – US Pines
Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade
41 – US Orleans
Av. Ver. Toaldo Túlio, 4577 – Orleans
42 – US Campina do Siqueira
Rua General Mário Tourinho, 1684 – Campina do Siqueira
43 – US Butiatuvinha
Avenida Manoel Ribas, 8640 – Butiatuvinha
44 – US São Braz
Rua Antonio Escorsin, 1960 – São Braz
45 – US Vista Alegre
Rua Miguel de Lazari, 85 – Pilarzinho
46 – US Good Shepherd
Rua José Casagrande, 220 – Vista Alegre
47 – US União das Vilas
Rua Frederico Escorsin, 314 – São Braz
48 – US Palmeiras
R. João Batista Burbelo, 12 – Tatuquara
49 – US Cashbox*
Rua Delegado Bruno de Almeida, 7881 – Caximba
*US Caximba is open from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm
50 – Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara
Rua Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n – Tatuquara