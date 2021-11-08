Helicopter lifting of the aborted Marlia Mendona plane engines – Gerais

Lieutenant Colonel Eduardo (from his back) and part of his team talk to a CENIPA official about the removal of the aircraft (photo: Military Police Disclosure)

The engines of the PEC Txi Areo twin-engine plane, which crashed on Friday (5/11) in Piedade de Caratinga, in the accident that killed the singer Marlia Mendona and four other people, will be removed from the crash site on Monday ( 8/11). The operation will be delayed because of the rain that falls in the region. A crane from the company Fervel Auto Socorro, which provides mechanical assistance and rescue services in the Caratinga region, will pull the engines. One of them is among the stones of the Crrego do Lage waterfall. Another is in a wooded area, 300 meters from where the plane crashed.

Lieutenant-Colonel PM Carlos Eduardo Justino Martins, commander of the 5th Regional Aviation Base of the State (BRAvE), headquartered in Governador Valadares, and who assists the CENIPA military in the accident investigations, said that the removal of the engines will take time.

According to Lieutenant-Colonel Eduardo, the CENIPA and Minas Gerais Military Police planned to use the engines with the Pgasus helicopter of the 5th BRAvE, but the operation was aborted after a joint conversation between the 5th BRAvE, CENIPA military and the Fire Department.