Helicopter lifting of the aborted Marlia Mendona plane engines – Gerais

The engines of the PEC Txi Areo twin-engine plane, which crashed on Friday (5/11) in Piedade de Caratinga, in the accident that killed the singer Marlia Mendona and four other people, will be removed from the crash site on Monday ( 8/11). The operation will be delayed because of the rain that falls in the region. A crane from the company Fervel Auto Socorro, which provides mechanical assistance and rescue services in the Caratinga region, will pull the engines. One of them is among the stones of the Crrego do Lage waterfall. Another is in a wooded area, 300 meters from where the plane crashed.
Lieutenant-Colonel PM Carlos Eduardo Justino Martins, commander of the 5th Regional Aviation Base of the State (BRAvE), headquartered in Governador Valadares, and who assists the CENIPA military in the accident investigations, said that the removal of the engines will take time.
According to Lieutenant-Colonel Eduardo, the CENIPA and Minas Gerais Military Police planned to use the engines with the Pgasus helicopter of the 5th BRAvE, but the operation was aborted after a joint conversation between the 5th BRAvE, CENIPA military and the Fire Department.
“It would be necessary to cut some trees in the area where one of the engines is located, farther from the waterfall. Cutting down the trees would take about 1 day. In addition, authorization from environmental agencies would be necessary, because it is an area of environmental preservation”, explained the Lieutenant Colonel.
Were it not for this snag, the Pgasus helicopter would have been able to crank its engines smoothly. Each engine weighs about 250 kilos, according to Lieutenant Colonel Eduardo, who has put his team on alert since Thursday afternoon, when the accident happened.
“On Friday, with the intention of helping with the relief, we left Governador Valadares for Piedade de Caratinga, when we did not have confirmation of the deaths. On Saturday, we helped CENIPA’s investigation officers, in the analysis of the scenario and survey of data and images that may be useful in the investigation”, said Lieutenant Colonel Eduardo.