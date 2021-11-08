High cholesterol: see changes in habits that help to minimize the problem – 11/8/2021

With the increasing increase in sedentary lifestyle, poor diet and obesity, people have their cholesterol levels higher and higher, which increases the risk of having cardiovascular disease and worsens the quality of life of the population in general.

Although dyslipidemia (changes in cholesterol and triglyceride levels) can occur due to genetic causes, a significant percentage of this problem occurs due to bad eating habits, such as excessive consumption of foods rich in saturated fats, fried and ultra-processed foods and low intake of foods rich in fiber (fruits, vegetables, legumes) or non-processed.

Here are some eating tips that can help you control your cholesterol levels and reduce your risk of developing diabetes, high blood pressure, heart and vascular problems.

Sleep well

It is scientifically proven that a good night’s sleep, without deprivation or interruptions, favors the regulation of our biological and hormonal rhythm and does not “wake up/ activate” mechanisms that increase the production of cholesterol. So slow down, turn off screens about two hours before bed, take a deep breath and invest in a good night’s sleep. This will bring benefits in all areas of your life, believe me!

Monitor your body fat

It is not enough just to look at the number on the scale. Knowing your fat percentage and how this fat is deposited in your body makes a whole difference. Sometimes, we are within the BMI (Body Mass Index) considered normal, but our body fat percentage is high or we have a greater fat deposit in the central region (abdomen/belly). These situations favor the deposit of fat in the liver, increasing the rate of cholesterol circulating throughout the body. It can also lead to the development of the disease known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease or “fatty liver”.

Beware of saturated fat consumption

To better understand this topic, it is necessary to better understand fatty acids: they are elements that make up the fatty part of food and are present in the fats that we accumulate in the body, such as adipose tissue. We can find fatty acids in foods in saturated or unsaturated form, according to their chemical structure.

Monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids (good fats) are best known for their protective and anti-inflammatory role, while saturated and trans fatty acids are associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. See rich foods in each of them:

Monounsaturated (omega 9) Olive oil (olive oil) and canola oil; oilseeds such as macadamia, hazelnuts, peanuts, almonds, cashews and pistachios.

Olive oil (olive oil) and canola oil; oilseeds such as macadamia, hazelnuts, peanuts, almonds, cashews and pistachios. Polyunsaturated (omega 3 and 6) Vegetable oils (sunflower, corn, linseed and soy); walnuts and Brazil nuts; fatty fish (salmon, sardines, tuna, herring).

Vegetable oils (sunflower, corn, linseed and soy); walnuts and Brazil nuts; fatty fish (salmon, sardines, tuna, herring). saturated red meat, palm oil, cocoa, milk and dairy products, coconut oil,

red meat, palm oil, cocoa, milk and dairy products, coconut oil, Trans They are vegetable fats prepared from the partial hydrogenation of vegetable oils: margarine, stuffed biscuits, among others.

take care of your bowel

The consumption of fiber-rich foods, such as fruits, vegetables, legumes and whole grains (oats, amaranth, chia, etc.) favors the maintenance of our intestinal microbiota, which is extremely important for mental health and blood glucose control and cholesterol. Avoid heavily processed foods, with dyes, additives and preservatives, so that your intestine has the ability to properly absorb nutrients and protect your body, working in your favor.

Foods That Help Control Cholesterol

– Soy beans: Daily consumption of 100 grams (1 large scoop) can help reduce LDL cholesterol levels (“bad cholesterol”).

– Lupine: Two serving spoons a day prevents the elevation of cholesterol and triglycerides, in addition to helping to dilate your vessels, favoring blood pressure control.

– Celery, watercress, celery, beets, spinach and arugula: are rich in nitrate, helping in the production of nitric oxide, a substance that helps with the relaxation of vessels and prevents the development of atherosclerotic disease (accumulation of fatty plaques in the veins and arteries, which can cause a heart attack or stroke).

– Açaí: it is rich in anthocyanins, an important antioxidant compound that protects the heart, cells and mind. It has anticarcinogenic, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and antioxidant action, preventing cardiovascular and neurological diseases.

Remember that these benefits can be reaped if the foods and practices mentioned are part of your daily life. Don’t waste time and get started now!

*Collaboration of behavioral nutritionist Samantha Rhein (Unifesp)

References:

Livesey G, Taylor R. Fructose consumption and consequences for glycation, plasma triacylglycerol, and body weight: meta-analyses and meta-regression models of intervention studies. Am J Clin Nutr. 2008;88(5):1419-37.

Rev. Nutr., Campinas, 12(2): 123-130, May/Aug., 1999.

https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health-topics/dash-eating-plan.

https://www.vponline.com.br/portal/noticia/pdf/24797f22647902947a312af063ec124d.pdf.

Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020, 17, 2043.